Lady Wave No. 5 in season’s first DII state rankings

GREENVILE – The Greenville Lady Wave earned the fifth spot in the season’s first 2019 Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (OHSFSCA) Division II poll.

The Lady Wave currently own a perfect 9-0 GWOC North mark and a 13-1 overall season record. The Greenville girls have outscored their opponents 144-48 and are riding a six game win streak.

1. Lagrange Keystone 119 points

2. Johnathan Alder 82 points

3. Sheridan 73 points

4. Poland Seminary 67 points

5. Greenville 42 points

6. West Branch 40

7. Clinton Massey 34 points

8. Hebron Lakewood 33 points

9. Big Walnut 30 points

10. Youngstown Ursuline 29 points

“Just excited for the opportunity ahead for the 2019 team,” said Greenville Lady Wave Softball coach Jerrod Newland. “Always nice to be recognized by your peers and colleagues. The LWSB program loves to see where we stand but obviously want to be around come the final poll in Akron.”

The Bradford Lady Railroaders received 17 points to take the No. 10 spot in Division IV.

