Lady Jets break skid with 10-0 win over MV

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe softball broke out of a losing skid with a 10-0 win over visiting Mississinawa Valley on Thursday night.

The Jets put 5 on the scoreboard in the 2nd inning taking advantage of control issues coaxing 3 walks in the inning and being aggressive on the base paths. Skylar Bauman, Taylor Armstrong, Belle Cable, Chloe Brumbaugh and Chloe Henninger all scored in the inning.

FM scored 3 runs in the 4th inning and finished the game off with 2 runs in the 6th inning that was capped off with a home-run from Chloe Henninger.

Brigitte Filbrun went 3-4, Taylor Armstrong 2-3, Chloe Henninger 1-3 and Chloe McGlinch 1-4 for Franklin Monroe.

“We lost 4 games in a row but when we looked at the combined team records they were 47-6 and with the exception of the Arcanum game we lost by 5 runs we’ve been in all of them, we just have to find a way to win,” FM coach Mike Morris stated.

“I’m happy to get the win, we really needed it. I learned tonight don’t look at the scores you see in the paper and take anyone lightly. We hit the ball well, and when at them, (Mississinawa Valley) they made the plays,” Morris complimented.

Morris took time to talk about who has been playing well for his team.

“Emma Hein has been pitching the ball well and keeping the ball low for us on the mound and we have been fielding it well for her. Chloe Brumbaugh has been playing solid at 3rd base and has 13 assists to help in that effort. Freshman catcher Grace Beeson has been hitting the ball well and Chloe Peters has been ripping the ball for us. She struggled a little tonight getting out in front and adjusting, but she has been really good,” Morris praised.

“I still feel like this is the most talented team in my 7 years here, we just have to fix the little things and hopefully it will show come tournament time,” Morris added.

“We need to continue hitting the ball … our schedule isn’t getting any easier. We play Ben Logan on Saturday and they are a division II team and 14-2, then Graham another big school and a big league game with Newton,” Morris added.

Box Score

Innings 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

Mississinawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4

Franklin Monroe 0 5 3 0 2 0 – 10 7 0

