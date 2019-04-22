Greenville boys win Salzman Relays

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys track and field team won the four-team Dwight Salzman Relays Friday night at Greenville’s Jennings Center Track and Field Complex in the only sporting event not cancelled in the county as high winds, chilly temperatures and rain swept through the area.“We didn’t anticipated this much wind but it’s the same for everybody,” said Greenville track and field coach Bill Plessinger. “I think the kids had a good time.”“The kids competed and the boys got a first for us,” continued Plessinger. “The weather wasn’t the greatest but the kids need to learn to compete in this weather. I was telling my kids, 18 years ago we had a league meet in this weather and you have to be able to compete no matter how warm or cold it is so was it ideal – no, but it could be like this in three weeks and we have to go and you better give 100 percent, so I thought it was a good night.”The Piqua girls track took first place while the Greenville girls track and field team was finishing a close second behind the Lady Indians.“Injuries continue to hurt our girls,” Plessinger noted. “We just don’t have much depth because of the injuries, but we got a second and that’s pretty nice.”Winning for Greenville girls were: the shuttle hurdle relay, 1:17.99; the iron woman relay, 1:05.49; the long jump, 43-02.25; the triple jump, 85-04.50; the high jump, 13-04; the pole vault, 29-06; and the discus throw 218-11.Winning for the first place Greenville boys were: the 4x1600m relay, 20:40.60; the 4x100m relay, 47.97; the 4x800m relay, 9:32.88; the shot put, 114-08; the discus, 295-04; the long jump, 56-06.50; the triple jump, 103-09; the high jump, 16-02; while the pole vault was scratched due to high winds.“We wouldn’t have been able to do this on the old facility just because it would have been too slick, we couldn’t have done the stuff,” Coach Plessinger said of the new track facility. “The facility continues to shine and the people love it.” Boys Results: Greenville 68, Dixie 44, Sidney 43, Piqua 23. Girls Results: Piqua 66, Greenville 60, Sidney 42, Dixie 6, Greenville B 4.

Greenville The Greenville boys and girls track teams display their trophies following the Salzman Relays. Greenville track and field coach Bill Plessinger and the Lady Wave Emma Klosterman; first place winner in the girl's long jump, triple jump and high jump share a light moment at the Salzman Relays.

By Gaylen Blosser gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com

