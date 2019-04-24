LWSB progam features Futures game

GREENVILLE – The Greenville City Schools softball program held its Lady Wave Softball 2019 Futures Game during Monday night’s LWSB varsity team win over the visiting Piqua Lady Indians.

The annual game has the seventh graders playing the eighth graders in a spirited game of future Lady Wave Softball high school players, a varsity program touted as one of the top programs in the state of Ohio under the direction of head varsity coach Jerrod Newland.

“Futures day – I love it,” said Newland. “Seventh and eighth, that’s what it’s about. Seventeenth year of junior high softball here and that’s as good as it gets because it’s a lot of Greenville kids playing softball – and that’s the future of Lady Wave Softball.”

The seventh grade team is made up of: Addie Burke, Mahayla Cook, Lonnie Arnett, Juniper Bussell, Addie Klosterman, Haleigh McDermitt, Jaydn Norris, Ava Loudy, Ella McLear, Jokenlee Hummel, Skylar Bryson, Tarryn DeHart, Allie Foureman and Savannah Leach.

The eighth grade squad includes: Alaina Baughn, Abby Raffel, Kenna Jenkinson, Caydance Davidson, Skylar Fletcher, Lexie Arnett, Emma Tanner, Rayvin Thompson, Lauren Wright, Kylie Hamm and Larissa Foureman.

The LWSB eight graders own a 14-0 season record while the seventh graders stand at 6-6 on the year and will begin GWOC middle school tournament play Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 with tournament location remaining to be determined with highest seed teams host the first two rounds.

The current LWSB junior class went 19-0 when they were playing in the eighth grade school softball program.

In the 16 seasons prior to 2019, Coach Newland had accumulated more than 400 wins (423-84) with 15 consecutive years of 25 or more wins and have won 11 of the past 13 district tiles while winning the 2007 Division II state championship.

Newland was named to the Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2018, joining his father, Greg Newland who is also a Hall of Fame member having been selected in 2008, making the first father-son duo to be members of the Hall of Fame.

The Lady Wave currently stand at 16-1 on the season bringing Coach Newlands LWSB all-time record to 439-85.

The 2019 Greenville Softball Futures Game T-shirt design used in the Monday night LWSB middle school Futures game.

By Gaylen Blosser Greenville Daily Advocate

Contact Greenville Daily Advocate Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

