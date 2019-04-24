Arcanum tops Ansonia 13-0

ANSONIA – The Arcanum Trojans defeated the Ansonia Tigers 13-0 in a Tuesday night CCC matchup with Evan Atchley going the distance on the mound to earn a complete road game shutout.

“Evan did an excellent job tonight,” said Arcanum coach Randy Baker. “He had a curve ball early – went away from it a little bit but did enough to do the job. He pitched a really good game.”

“He’s good – he’s proven to be one of the better starters,” Ansonia coach Zach Evers said of Atchley. “I am encouraged that we swung the bats. When you have a senior out there who has pitched for a while, he’s going to throw strikes and when we put the ball in play they’re going to make plays.”

The Trojans plated two runs in the top of the first with the first run of the game coming by way of a Logan Stastny single, added a run in the third and two in the fourth to lead 5-0 after four innings of play.

Arcanum added three runs in the top of the fifth to lead 8-0 sending the game to the sixth.

The Trojans added five run in their half of the sixth inning highlighted by a Gostomsky two run homer over the right field fence. Cory Ross and Wade Meeks also drove in runs to give Arcanum a 13-0 lead with Ansonia coming to the plate in the bottom of the inning.

“We were hitting tonight,” Baker stated. “Doing a really good job running the bases, getting guys in scoring position. We have worked on getting guys in when we get them in scoring position. We talk a lot about scoring without needing a hit and we did it two or three times tonight.”

Ansonia’s Andrew Rowland cracked a sixth inning single for the Tigers before Atchely would shut the home team’s final three hitters down in order to earn the win.

“Obviously there has to be a winner and a loser, and we are young,” Evers said. “We have three freshmen out there starting but Arcanum is a really good team. We competed for most of the game and then just kind of tailed off at the end.”

“For the most part I like the way we competed,” continued Evers. “We swung the bat well. I know we didn’t score any runs but strikeouts we kept to a minimum and put the ball in play. It’s about the best we can ask for right now.”

Meeks went 3-4 with a walk, 2-RBIs and 2-runs scored to lead Arcanum hitting. Carver Gostomsky was 2-4 with 3-RBIs and 2-runs and Logan Stastny went 2-5 with 2-RBIs and 2-runs scored for Arcanum.

Cory Ross was 2-4 with a RBI and 2-runs scored, Evan Atchley went 1-2 with a walk and 2-runs, Michael Fecker was 1-3 with 2-RBIs and a run and Lane Byrne rounded out the Trojans hitting going 1-4 with a RBI.

Andrew Rowland paced Ansonia going 2-3 and Jacob Lonenecker, Devyn Sink and Kolton Young each accounted for an Ansonia hit.

Atchley picked up the win going the distance for Arcanum throwing six innings of five hit shutout ball while striking out three and walking one.

The Arcanum baseball team waits to great Carver Gostomsky at the plate following his 2-run homer at Ansonia. Evan Atchley throws a complete game shutout against the Ansonia Tigers. Carver Gostomsky drills a 2-run homer over the right field fence in Arcanum's 13-0 win over Ansonia. Arcanum coach Randy Baker congratulates Carver Gostomsky rounding third following a sixth inning home run.

By Gaylen Blosser Greenville Daily Advocate

Contact Greenville Dailey Advocate Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

