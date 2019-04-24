Lady Wave crushes Piqua 15-1

PIQUA – The Greenville Lady Wave defeated the Piqua Lady Indians on their home field 15-1 in a Tuesday night GWOC American North softball game to keep the Greenville girls perfect in conference play with a 12-0 conference mark.

“Great day for Lady Wave softball,” said Greenville coach Jerrod Newland. “We were kind of on a mission today after playing extremely flat yesterday.”

The win came on the heals of Monday night’s Piqua/Greenville game played at Lady Wave Stadium with the Lady Greenville scoring five runs in the fifth to record a 6-3 comeback win.

The Lady Wave put the game away in the top of the second inning of play cranking out eight hits including an inning opening home run over the centerfield fence off the bat of Kennedy Fashner.

Greenville plated five runs in the top of the third capped off with a two run Nyesha Wright homer over the centerfield fence to make it a 15-0 Lady Wave advantage.

The Lady Indians score their lone run of the night in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it a 15-1 game that would stand for the final score.

Grace Shaffer earned the win for the Lady Wave throwing 3.1 innings while allowing three hits and one run. Caitlin Christman tossed the final 1.2 innings recording the last five outs to earn the save.

“Kennedy (Fashner) and Nyesha (Wright) both homered,” noted Newland. “Grace (Shaffer) went three and a third and Caitlin one and two thirds on the mound.”

Kennedy Fashner paced the Lady Wave going 3-4 at the plate with 3-RBIs and 2-runs scored.

Nyesha Wright went 2-2 with a walk, 3-RBIs and 2-runs, Chloe Sowry was 2-3 with 3-RBIs and Morgan Gilbert went 2-4 with a RBI and 2-runs scored.

Lani Shilt was 1-4 with 2-RBIs and 2-runs, Susi Blocher went 1-3 with a RBI and 2-runs and Grace Shaffer had a hit in two plate appearances.

Natea Davidson and Haleigh Mayo-Behnken each went 1-3 on the day with a RBI and a run scored to round out the offense for the Lady Wave.

Greenville racked up 14 hits on the day while Piqua was limited to three hits.

With the win Greenville advances to 12-0 in conference play and 16-1 overall. Piqua drops to 7-5 in league play and 15-6 on the season.

“Clinched a share of the league,” said Newland. “Will be our 11th straight GWOC title – ninth since independent break. Proud of the kids and the program. Off to Wendy’s this weekend.”

