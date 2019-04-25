Versailles girls win own Invitational

VERSAILLES – The Lady Tigers won their own Stillwater Invitational track meet with 158.50 team points, Greenville was second with 121.50, Covington third 107.50 and Ansonia fourth with 64.50 points.

A few individual records fell in the Pole Vault and Discus.

Riley Hunt of Greenville set a new pole vault record at the meet breaking her own mark of 12-07 last year clearing 13’ for first place. Lucy Prakel of Versailles was second with 11-06 and Grace Conway of Greenville was third.

Lauren Christian of Covington and Morgan Best of Arcanum both broke the existing discus throwing record of 115-06. Best of Arcanum threw 119-08 and Christian won the event throwing 122-11. Greenville’s Harley West was third with a 99-09.

Greenville Emma Klosterman was a triple winner on the night taking the High Jump, Long Jump and 100 Meter Hurdles and also placed second in the 200 meter dash.

Klosterman high jump 5-00.00 was just 1 inch off of the record meet record. Maria Petry of Tri-Village was second with a jump of 4-10.00 and Audrey Heiser of Arcanum was fourth at 4-08.00.

Klosterman winning long jump was 16-03, Petry of TV was second at 15-01.00 and Grace Conway of Greenville 3rd at 15-00.50.

Klosterman also took the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.00, second was Arcanum Aidan Obrian 17.58, Covington Morgan Kimmel was third at 17.63 and Jaden Prenger of Versailles was fourth at 17.81.

Versailles Girls won the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:44.73. Bradford was second, Newton third, and Ansonia fourth.

Cierra Rosinski of Ansonia won the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.50 and teammate Hannah Wilson was second and Kelsey Francis of Versailles was third.

Versailles won the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:54.91, Covington was second, Greenville third.

Madelyn Holzapfel of Versailles won the 1600 meter run 5:49.52 and teammate Maria Mangen was second.

Ansonia won the girls 4×100 meter relay 53.77, Versailles was second and Greenville third.

Liz Watren of Versailles won the 400 meter dash 63.26, Paige Boehringer of Covington was second and Mercedes Lowe of Bradford third.

Morgan Kimmel of Covington won the 300 meter hurdles 52.14, Maria Troutwine of Ansonia was second and Jaden Prenger of Versailles third.

Maria Prenger won the 800 meters with a time of 2:35.02, Boehringer was second and Lauren Dull of Greenville third.

Ava Moran of Versailles won the 200 meter dash at 26.75, Emma Klosterman of Greenville second, and Cierra Rosinski third.

Madelyn Holzapfel was a double winner taking the 3200 meter run at 12:40.26 with teammates Hannah Bey and Lauren Menke going 2nd and 3rd.

The Girls 4×400 meter relay was won by Covington 4:24.41, Versailles was second and Newton third.

Girls 4 x 100 meter relay was won by Greenville 61.66, Versailles second and Arcanum third.

Lauren Christian won the Shot Put 39-04.00, Tri-Village Maddie Bennett was second and Arcanum Morgan Best third.

Women Team Rankings – 18 Events:

1. Versailles 158.50

2. Greenville 121.50

3. Covington 107.50

4. Ansonia 64.50

5. Arcanum 59.50

6. Tri-Village 49.0

7. Newton Local 47.50

8. Versailles B 34.0

9. Bradford 24.0

10. Franklin Monroe 13.0

Greenville’s Emma Klosterman clears the bar to win the Stillwater Invitaional girls high jump, just one of her three first place finishes and a second place finish on the day. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Emma-Klosterman-1.jpg Greenville’s Emma Klosterman clears the bar to win the Stillwater Invitaional girls high jump, just one of her three first place finishes and a second place finish on the day. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_DSC_2672-30834-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_DSC_2736-30835-.jpg The Greenville Lady Wave’s Grace Conway clears the bar in the girls pole vault to take third place in the Versailles Stillwater Invitational. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Grace-Conway.jpg The Greenville Lady Wave’s Grace Conway clears the bar in the girls pole vault to take third place in the Versailles Stillwater Invitational. Lucy Prakel clears 11’6” in the Stillwater Invitational girls pole vault to earn a second place finish for Versailles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Lucy-Prakel.jpg Lucy Prakel clears 11’6” in the Stillwater Invitational girls pole vault to earn a second place finish for Versailles. Arcanum’s Audrey Heiser earns a fourth place finish in the Stillwater Invitaional with a jump of 4’8”. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Audrey-Heiser.jpg Arcanum’s Audrey Heiser earns a fourth place finish in the Stillwater Invitaional with a jump of 4’8”. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_DSC_2864-30836-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_DSC_2920-30837-.jpg Tri-Village Patriots’ Maria Petry places second in the girls high jump by clearing 4’10” at the Versailles Stillwater Invitational. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Maria-Petry.jpg Tri-Village Patriots’ Maria Petry places second in the girls high jump by clearing 4’10” at the Versailles Stillwater Invitational.