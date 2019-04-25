Greenville boys tennis downs Brookville 5-0

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys tennis team defeated the visiting Brookville Blue Devils 5-0 in a Wednesday night non-conference match.
In first singles, Greenville freshman Jack Marchal defeated Brookville’s Wilkerson 6-0, 6-0.
In the second singles match, Branson Leigeber beat the Blue Devils’ McGriff 6-0, 6-0.
Jiahao Zhang won at third singles defeating Hansley 6-1, 6-0.
In first doubles it was Greenville’s Josh Galloway and Landon Muhlenkamp defeated Brzozowski and Bendh 6-4, 6-0.
Greenville’s Pablo Badell and Eric Price defeated Carnes and Patel 6-0, 6-2 to complete the night’s sweep for the Wave.
Greenville improves to 11-5 on the season and Brookville falls to 2-10.
