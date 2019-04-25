Arcanum Lady Trojans top Ansonia 10-0

ANSONIA – Macy Skelton and Elle Fout combined for an Arcanum Lady Trojans’ shutout to defeat the Ansonia Lady Tigers 10-0 and earn a Tuesday night CCC run rule win.

“We came out ready to play tonight,” said Arcanum coach Rich Stone. “For once which we haven’t done in a while, we got off to a good start. We had good pitching.”

The Lady Trojans jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first with a Gracie Garno run scoring double to right to score Sydney Artz with the game’s first run.

“The first innings we have been kind of sluggish lately and we got out to an early start tonight,” Stone stated. “That got us going, we got the bats going and played good defense.”

Inning No. 2 had both teams going scoreless before Arcanum would break the game open with six runs in the top of the third with the big hit a two out RBI double to right off the bat of Kylee Wilcox to give the visitors a comfortable 10-0 lead that would hold up for the final score.

Sydney Artz led Arcanum going 3-4 with 2-RBIs and 2-runs scored. Gracie Garno was 2-4 with 2-RBIs and 2-runs and Kylee Wilcox went 2-4 with a RBI.

Eva Siculan was 2-3 including a double and scored a run. Elliana Sloan went 1-2 with a walk, a RBI and a run, Macey Hartman was 1-2 with a walk and 2-runs scored and Camille Pole had a walk and a RBI.

Skelton tossed 3.0 innings of one hit ball, striking out five and allowing no walks. Fout pitched 2.0 no-hit innings in relief striking out two and walking one.

“Junior and a freshman tonight,” Stone said of his pitchers. “Both pitchers did a good job. They had command of the strike zone and the defense played behind them.

The Lady Trojans had 11 hits on the day while Arcanum accounted for one hit coming off the bat of Trinity Henderson.

“All-in-all a great win,” said Stone. “Everybody played well tonight.”

Coach Stone took time to talk about the rain out games, games the coach would like to fill but does not come easy at this time of the season.

“We’re trying,” Coach Stone said of looking for replacement games. “We’ve had several double headers rained out and we’re trying to get as many as we can. Hopefully we’ll be able to get them in. We want as many games as possible to get ready for that tournament. Anyone looking to fill a game – please give us a call, you don’t get better sitting at home.”

Arcanum's Elle Fout tosses two innings of no-hit ball in relief for the Lady Trojans in run rule win over Ansonia. Gracie Garno bangs out one of her two hits for Arcanum in win over the Ansonia Lady Tigers. Trinity Henderson gets the Ansonia Lady Tigers' lone hit of the day in CCC loss to Arcanum.

By Gaylen Blosser

Contact Greenville Daily Advocate Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

