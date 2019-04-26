Wendy’s Classic cancellation brings 3 ‘BIG’ Saturday games to Greenville

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave made a long overnight Friday road trip to Ashland, Ohio to play in the prestigious 2019 Wendy’s Spring Classic that included many of the state’s top teams including Lebanon and Miamisburg, both OHSAA Division I powerhouses.

“Kids were excited for the competition and high energy softball innings and the chance to be at the softball Mecca – the original hotness of it all,” Greenville coach Jerrod Newland said while traveling back home to Greenville with the team.

The heavy rains that swept through much of the state forced the cancellation of the weekend Classic and the Lady Wave softball team is returning to Greenville.

“They scratched the tourney Friday and once that was announced off, we had three to four teams looking to get together and here we are – Greenville Saturday softball,” Newland stated.

Not one to take cancellations laying down, Greenville Coach Jerrod Newland has invited The Lebanon Lady Warriors and the Miamisburg Lady Vikings to play Saturday, April 27 at Lady Wave Stadium at Greenville’s Stebbins Field, home of LWSB.

The Greenville Lady Wave will play the Miamisburg in an 11:30 am matchup followed by a game between Miamisburg and Lebanon with a 1:15 pm start time.

The Lady Wave and the Lebanon Lady Warriors will face off in game No. 3 with a 3 p.m. start time.

“Excited for the updated schedule with the next few weeks adjusted and start of the real season,” Newland concluded. “The draw (tournament) is Sunday and we will know The Who and Where. Can’t wait. Excited for the opportunity ahead for our group and chance for the kids.”

Listen live as Early Bird Sports Radio will be broadcasting both Lady Wave games. Log on to: https://www.meridix.com/channel/?liveid=BluebagSportsRadio#/ to listen to the games.

Lady Wave catcher Chloe Sowry recently collected a double in win over the Piqua Lady Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Sowry-II-1.jpg Lady Wave catcher Chloe Sowry recently collected a double in win over the Piqua Lady Indians.

By Gaylen Blosser gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com Darke County Media

Contact Greenville Daily Advocate Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Greenville Daily Advocate Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330