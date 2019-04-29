Patriots’ Bruner sets 3 records at Acanum Invitational

ARCANUM – Miami East Boys won the Arcanum Athletic Booster Invitational track title Friday night. Arcanum finished fourth, Tri-Village sixth and Ansonia seventh out of 12 teams competing.

It was a banner night for Tri-Village sprinter Austin Bruner. The speedster claimed three first place finishes in the 100, 200 and 400 meter sprints setting new records in each event.

Bruner recorded the fastest time this year in the state in the 100 with a time of 10:57. He ran a 22.76 in the 200 and 51.80 in the 400 all records as well.

Arcanum’s Tanner Delk swept the long distance races winning the 1600 meter run 4:44.1 and the 3200 meter run with a new meet record of 9:50.5.

Highlights of individuals and local teams competing.

Ansonia – Logan Alexander placed fourth in the 400 meter dash. Logan Warner was third in the 800 meter run and third in the 200 meter dash.

Arcanum –Landen Kreusch finished third in the 3200 meter run. Ethan Moores, Landen Kreusch, JT Whittaker and Tanner Delk placed third in the 4×800 meter run. Ethan Moores, JT Whittaker, Ashton Etherington and Griffin Cates were fourth in the 4×400. Tristen Obrien was fourth in the 110 meter hurdles and in the 300 meter hurdles. Ashton Etherington was third in high jump with a jump of 5-06.00.

Tri-Village – Harley Ketring was fourth in the 800 meter run. Boys high jump Layne Sarver was second at 6-00.00.

Franklin Monroe – Nathaniel Davis, Luke Booher, Ky Cool and Jordan Rhoades was fourth in the 4×200 meter relay race.

Team Placement

Miami East 111

Twin Valley South 103

Dixie 88.50

Arcanum 69

Butler 64

Tri-Village 53

Ansonia 32.50

Bethel 30

Tri-County North 28

Franklin Monroe 23

Preble Shawnee 12

Mid. Christian 10

Tri-Village sprinter Austin Bruner breaks one of three records the Patriots' sprinter set at the Arcanum Invitational. The Patriots' Lane Sarver clears the high jump bar at the Arcanum Invitational.