Lady Wave nips Miamisburg in comeback win

GREENVILLE – Greenville used a comeback 2-1 win to defeat the visiting Division I Miamisburg Lady Vikings in a Saturday morning game between the GWOC American North Lady Wave and the GWOC National West Lady Vikings.

“It’s just a great atmosphere, great ballgame,” said Greenville coach Jerrod Newland. “We left nine on base and the third time through we adjusted a little bit, but that’s what it is.”

“That was a quick game, good pitching, good defense both ways and just not many hits and a lot of great plays,” continued Newland. “Both teams making good plays, getting to a lot of balls and yet we found a way there.”

The teams played scoreless through two complete innings before Miamisburg would us a one out single and a run scoring two out single to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the third.

The Lady Wave would stay scoreless through four innings and trail 1-0 coming to the plate in the bottom of the fifth.

“It was one zip,” Newland stated. “The girl there kept us off balance pretty good today but you can’t leave eight nine kids on base.”

Lady Wave shortstop Morgan Gilbert led off the bottom of the fifth with a double to left with Susi Blocher following with a full count walk to put runners on first and second with no outs.

The Lady Wave’s lone senior, Lani Shilt legged out a bunt single to load the bases for Greenville.

Nyesha Wright picked up the first Lady Wave RBI of the day working a 2-2 count including a 2-2 foul tip pitch to stay alive and earn a run scoring walk to tie the game at 1-1 and keep the based loaded.

The Lady Wave used a Haleigh Mayo-Behnken sacrifice fly to left to score Gilbert with the go ahead run giving Greenville a 2-1 lead with two innings to play.

Neither team would dent the plate in the sixth or seventh innings giving the Lady Wave the win.

Greenville made the most of three hits on the day to earn the win while Miamisburg was collecting five hits.

Miamisburg’s Amariah Hoerner surrendered three hits, walked six and fanned 10.

Kennedy Fashner open on the mound for the Lady Wave tossing 4.0 innings while surrendering five hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Grace Shaffer picked up the win in relief pitching 3.0 innings of no-hit shutout ball, striking out two and walking one.

“Hats off to Kennedy (Fashner),” said Newland. “Two times through the order, great for four innings and then Grace comes in and shuts them down the next time. Just solid, solid on the mound. Pitch, play, defense – Chloe (Sowry) great job behind the plate. We managed to put a few things together and take advantage in the fifth.”

Morgan Gilbert led the Lady Wave going 1-3 with a double and a walk and a run scored. Susi Blocher walked twice and scored a run.

Lani Shilt and Chloe Sowry each accounted for a hit while Nyesha Wright was taking two walks including one intentional and a RBI. A Haleigh Mayo-Behnken fielder’s choice accounted for the Lady Wave’s second RBI of the day.

The Greenville girls faced excellent pitching from Hoerner while seeing a nice rise ball and an excellent changeup at the plate.

“She’s a very solid young lady,” Coach Newland said of the Hoerner. “She went up, down, in and out, all four quadrants of the plate, changing speeds very nice with a very nice changeup just as you see as you get later in the year.”

“When you play larger schools they always have top-notch four or five kids,” added Newland. “Today, Miamisburg four or five kids – we held them down and escaped here with a 2-1 win.”

Morgan Gilbert drills a fifth inning leadoff double to left to lift the Lady Wave to a 2-1 win over the Miamisburg Lady Vikings. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_a-Morgan-Gilbert-double.jpg Morgan Gilbert drills a fifth inning leadoff double to left to lift the Lady Wave to a 2-1 win over the Miamisburg Lady Vikings. Kennedy Fashner throws four innings for the Lady Wave in Saturday’s win over the visiting Miamisburg Lady Vikings. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_b-Kennedy-Fashner-pitching.jpg Kennedy Fashner throws four innings for the Lady Wave in Saturday’s win over the visiting Miamisburg Lady Vikings. Chloe Sowry knocks a single for the Lady Wave in the team’s 2-1 win over the Maimisburg Lady Vikings. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Chloe-Sowry-1.jpg Chloe Sowry knocks a single for the Lady Wave in the team’s 2-1 win over the Maimisburg Lady Vikings. Grace Shaffer records a win for the Greenville Lady Wave throwing three innings of no-hit shutout ball over Miamisburg. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Grace-Shaffer-3.jpg Grace Shaffer records a win for the Greenville Lady Wave throwing three innings of no-hit shutout ball over Miamisburg. Haleigh Mayo-Behnken drives a run scoring sacrifice fly to left to plate the Lady Wave’s winning run over Miamisburg. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Haleigh-Mayo-Behnken-1.jpg Haleigh Mayo-Behnken drives a run scoring sacrifice fly to left to plate the Lady Wave’s winning run over Miamisburg. Kennedy Fashner takes a turn at the plate for the Lady Wave in a Saturday win over Miamisburg. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Kennedy-Fashner-.jpg Kennedy Fashner takes a turn at the plate for the Lady Wave in a Saturday win over Miamisburg. Greenville senior Lani Shilt drives a ball for the Lady Wave in the team’s win over the Lady Vikings. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Lani-Shilt-2.jpg Greenville senior Lani Shilt drives a ball for the Lady Wave in the team’s win over the Lady Vikings. Greenville shortstop Morgan Gilbert gets set to make a play for the Lady Wave in game with Miamisburg. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Morgan-Gilbert-fielding.jpg Greenville shortstop Morgan Gilbert gets set to make a play for the Lady Wave in game with Miamisburg.

By Gaylen Blosser gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com Darke County Media

Contact Greenville Daily Advocate Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Greenville Daily Advocate Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330