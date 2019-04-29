Miami East wins Arcanum Invitational girls track title

ARCANUM – Miami East won the Arcanum Athletic Booster Invitational girls team track title Friday night. The Ansonia Tigers finished second and Arcanum third out of 12 teams competing.

Highlights for area schools and individuals competing:

Ansonia – Cierra Rosinski of Ansonia won the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.9 and also was a member of the 4×100 team that took first place as well. Other 4×100 relay team members were Mariah Troutwine, Kierra Reichert and Hannah Wilson. Rosinski would also place second in the 200 meter dash as well with a time of 28 seconds and was on the 4×200 meter relay team that finished second. Other members for the 4×200 team were Molly Barga, Kierra Reichert and Hannah Wilson. Reichert also placed third in the 400 meter dash. The 4×800 meter relay team was fourth ran by Emily Wright, Emma Barga, Olivia Wright and Lydia Snyder. Mariah Troutwine was fourth in the 100 meter hurdles and second in the 300 meter hurdles. Troutwine, Barga, Olivia Wright and Reichert also placed second in the 4×400 relay.

Arcanum – Aidan Obrian finished second in the girls 100 meter hurdles and was a member of the 4×200 team that finished fourth. Other members of the 4×400 team were Eliza Smith, Abbi VanHoose and Aaliyah Shroyer. Obrian also was third in the 300 meter hurdles and Elora Sudduth was third in the 3200 meter run. In the field events teammates Morgan Best and Trista Hollinger finishes second and third in the discus throw. Hollinger also finished second in the shot put. Audrey Heiser was second in the high jump at 4-08.00. The girls team also won the 4×100 with a time of 1:04.8.

Tri-Village – freshman Maria Petry had a good day as a double winner, winning the high jump 4-10.00 and the long jump 13-10.00. Meredith Butsch finished fourth with a jump of 4-06.00. The Tri-Village girls 4×100 meter relay team placed fourth ran by Hailey Kreiner, Luie Morris, Maggie Phillips and Meredith Butsch.

Team Placement:

Miami East 128

Ansonia 84

Arcanum 74

Twin Valley South 71

Dixie 61.50

Bethel 50

Tri-Village 37

Butler 33.50

Preble Shawnee 30.50

Mid. Christian 29

Franklin Monroe 18

Tri-County North 7.50

Runners race towards the Arcanum Athletic Booster Invitational track and field finish line.