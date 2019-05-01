Tri-Village downs Lady Hawks

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley recognized their lone senior softball player Bailey Johnson prior to their game with Tri-Village Tuesday night. The Patriots would win the game by the score of 13-1.
It was a disappointing loss for MV coach Chloe Shell.
“Today our bats were asleep, we didn’t come up to the plate hungry and that hurt us early on,” Shell said.
“We have a lot of youth on this team with just one senior, Bailey has been our go-to hitter and someone we can count on to make a play in tough situations. She will be greatly missed next year,” Shell stated.
Maddie Townsend was 1-2 and scored the only Hawk run on the night. Gabby Rammel had an RBI, Bailey Emrick was 1-1 and Madison Hamilton was 1-2. Taylor Collins pitched 4 innings, had 9 strikeouts but also gave up 10 runs. Lindsay Johns pitched 1 inning gave up 3 runs and had 1 strikeout.
“It was nice to finally be able to play a softball game considering all the bad weather we’ve had,” stated Tri-Village coach Abigail O’Donnell.
Tri-Village came out early swinging the bats and jumped on top of the Blackhawks scoring 4 runs in the 1st inning and 3 in the 2nd inning and never looked back.
“I was excited to see the girls come out with their bats swinging the first inning putting us ahead 4-0,” O’Donnell said.
Loraleigh Waters got the win for Tri-Village pitching to only 18 batters, striking out 6 and allowing just 2 hits.
“Loraleigh pitched one of her best games of the season, which put us in a good position to win. Our infield did a great job keeping the ball in front of them and making good plays,” O’Donnell praised.
Andi Bietry was 1-1 at the plate, Breanne Lipps 2-4, Kelsie Wehr 2-3, Jayden Sharp 1-1 and Bree Wilson 2-3.
“It’s nice to get a win right before the tournament. I feel confident our girls know what they need to do to be successful in the last few games of the regular season and into tournaments.” O’Donnell concluded.
BOX SCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Tri-Village 4 3 0 3 3
Mississinawa 0 0 0 1 0