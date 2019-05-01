Tri-Village downs Lady Hawks

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley recognized their lone senior softball player Bailey Johnson prior to their game with Tri-Village Tuesday night. The Patriots would win the game by the score of 13-1.

It was a disappointing loss for MV coach Chloe Shell.

“Today our bats were asleep, we didn’t come up to the plate hungry and that hurt us early on,” Shell said.

“We have a lot of youth on this team with just one senior, Bailey has been our go-to hitter and someone we can count on to make a play in tough situations. She will be greatly missed next year,” Shell stated.

Maddie Townsend was 1-2 and scored the only Hawk run on the night. Gabby Rammel had an RBI, Bailey Emrick was 1-1 and Madison Hamilton was 1-2. Taylor Collins pitched 4 innings, had 9 strikeouts but also gave up 10 runs. Lindsay Johns pitched 1 inning gave up 3 runs and had 1 strikeout.

“It was nice to finally be able to play a softball game considering all the bad weather we’ve had,” stated Tri-Village coach Abigail O’Donnell.

Tri-Village came out early swinging the bats and jumped on top of the Blackhawks scoring 4 runs in the 1st inning and 3 in the 2nd inning and never looked back.

“I was excited to see the girls come out with their bats swinging the first inning putting us ahead 4-0,” O’Donnell said.

Loraleigh Waters got the win for Tri-Village pitching to only 18 batters, striking out 6 and allowing just 2 hits.

“Loraleigh pitched one of her best games of the season, which put us in a good position to win. Our infield did a great job keeping the ball in front of them and making good plays,” O’Donnell praised.

Andi Bietry was 1-1 at the plate, Breanne Lipps 2-4, Kelsie Wehr 2-3, Jayden Sharp 1-1 and Bree Wilson 2-3.

“It’s nice to get a win right before the tournament. I feel confident our girls know what they need to do to be successful in the last few games of the regular season and into tournaments.” O’Donnell concluded.

Mississinawa Valley's Bailey Johnson is honored prior to the Lady Hawks' Tuesday night softball game with the Tri-Village Lady Patriots. Bree Wilson knocks one of her two hits on the day for Tri-Village in win over Mississinawa. Tri-Village's Grace Lipps takes a turn at the plate in a softball game at Mississinawa Valley. MV's Linday Johns and Maria Ojeda make an infield play for the Lady Blackhawks in game with Tri-Village. Loraleigh Waters picks up a win for the Lady Patriots in a win over The Lady Hawks.