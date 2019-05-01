MV gets comeback win over Patriots

UNION CITY – It was senior night for the Mississinawa Valley baseball team, and it would be the seniors leading the charge in a come-from-behind 5-4 win over Tri-Village.

Seniors recognized before the game were Trent Collins, Ethan Dirksen and Max Guillozet.

“It was nice to get that win tonight on senior night. My original plan was to start Collins tonight but with conference game rain out last Thursday with newton we had no choice to switch gears since it was decided that we had to move that game to Wednesday this week which forced 3 conference games in 3 straight days. It just seemed fitting to throw those 3 seniors and keep the pitch counts down so all three can be utilized the rest of this busy week.” Mississinawa Valley Coach Max Guillozet said.

Tri-Village Jumped on top in the first on a Dylan Holzapfel single to bring home Gage Hileman.

Mississinawa got the run back in the bottom of the second inning a Hawk Thomas hit that brought in Max Dirmeyer.

Tri-Village regained the lead scoring 2 runs by Mason Sullenbarger and Holzapfel. Jackson Plush scored Sullenbarger on a sacrifice fly and Lemeo Prioto knocked in Holzapfel on a base hit to put the PATS up 3-1.

The Patriots added one more run in the top of the 5th inning with Hileman scoring to go up 4-1.

Mississinawa wasn’t ready to concede rallying in the bottom of the 5th inning scoring two runs by Zac Longfellow and Kyler Guillozet.

The Hawks then added two more runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to capture the lead again going up 5-4.

Trent Collins would then close the door on the Patriots in the top of the 7th retiring the side to give the Hawks a memorable senior night come from behind win.

Tri-Village Gage Hileman went 1-4 and 2 runs scored, Dylan Finkbine 1-3, 1 rbi, Mason Sullenbarger 1 run score, Dylan Holzapfel 2-3, 1 rbi and 1 run scored, Jackson Plush 1 rbi and Lemeo Prieto 1-3, 1 rbi.

Mississinawa Zach Longfellow was 1-3, Kyler Guillozet 1 rbi, Ethan Dirksen 2 rbi, Zach Dirmeyer 1-3, Cody Dirksen 1-3, Hawk Thomas 1-3 and 1 rbi and Cameron Shimp 1 rbi.

Coach Guillozet praised his senior pitching staff on how they managed the game.

Ethan Dirksen did a nice job tonight throwing strikes for 3-2/3 innings and 0 earned runs. Kyler Guillozet came in and pitched 1-1/3 and gave up 1 ER. Down 4-1 in the middle of the 5th I told my last senior Collins to get loose. It was nice to get a couple back there and close the gap 4-3. When we got the lead in the bottom of the 6th I felt good with Collins closing it out and staying under the 30 pitch rule so he could go tomorrow against Newton. He went 2 solid innings throwing 25 pitches with 5k’s and I’m just proud of the team playing till the end and our senior leadership throughout,” Guillozet concluded.

BOX SCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

Tri-Village 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 4 5 4

Mississinawa 0 1 0 0 2 2 – 5 5 2

Kyler Guillozet is honored along with his parents on senior night at Mississinawa Valley baseball game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_a-Kyler-Guillozet.jpg Kyler Guillozet is honored along with his parents on senior night at Mississinawa Valley baseball game. MV Blackhawks senior Ethan Dirksen is introduced along with his parents on senior night at Mississinawa Valley High School Tuesday night baseball game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_b-Ethan_Dirksen.jpg MV Blackhawks senior Ethan Dirksen is introduced along with his parents on senior night at Mississinawa Valley High School Tuesday night baseball game. The Hawks’ Trent Collins is honored on senior night at MV baseball game against the visiting Patriots. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_c-Trent_Collins.jpg The Hawks’ Trent Collins is honored on senior night at MV baseball game against the visiting Patriots. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Caleb_Trobridge-31390-.jpg Cameron Shimp makes a play for Mississinawa Valley in the team’s senior night win over Tri-Village. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Cameron_Shimp-31391-.jpg Cameron Shimp makes a play for Mississinawa Valley in the team’s senior night win over Tri-Village. Dereck Eyer pitches for Tri-Village in Tuesday night game at Mississinawa Valley. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Derek_Eyer-31392-.jpg Dereck Eyer pitches for Tri-Village in Tuesday night game at Mississinawa Valley. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DSC_4671-31393-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DSC_4861-31394-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Ethan_Dirksen-31384-.jpg MV senior Kyler Guillozet makes a play for the Hawks in Tuesday night baseball game with the Patriots. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Kyler_Guillozet-31385-.jpg MV senior Kyler Guillozet makes a play for the Hawks in Tuesday night baseball game with the Patriots. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Lemuel-Prieto-31386-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Mason_Sullenbarger-31387-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Zac_Longfellow-31383-.jpg