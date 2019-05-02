Lady Wave gets walk-off win over Lebanon

DAYTON – The Greenville Lady Wave got a walk-off double off the bat of Natea Davidson to defeat perineal powerhouse Lebanon Lady Warriors 4-3 in a Wednesday night game played at Wright State University.

“Great team win,” said Greenville coach Jerrod Newland following the game. “Team win No. 20 and can’t wait for the next 10.”

The Lady Wave took the field as the home team with sophomore Kennedy Fashner setting the Lady Warriors down in order in the top of the first.

Greenville opened their half of the first with back-to-back walks in their first plate appearance of the night with Morgan Gilbert taking a free pass followed by a walk to Lani Shilt putting runners on first and second with no outs.

Next up, Fashner stroked a two run double off the centerfield fence scoring Gilbert and Shilt to give the Greenville girls a 2-0 lead with one inning in the book.

Neither team would cross the plate in innings two and three before the Lady Wave with Fashner setting Lebanon down in order both innings and setting the Lady Vikings down 1-2-3 in the fourth bringing Greenville to the plate.

“Kennedy (Fashner) retired the first 13 batters in order and doubles off the fence in the first,” Newland stated.

Inning No. 4 had Chloe Sowry taking a one out walk followed with back-to-back walks to Gilbert and Shilt loading the bases with Lady Wave.

Fashner picked up her third RBI of the night sending a sacrifice fly to center scoring Lady Wave courtesy runner Courtney Bryson to give Greenville a 3-0 advantage after four complete.

Lebanon plated two runs in the top of the fifth and a single run in the sixth to even the score at 3-3 where the score would stand with the Lady Warriors coming to the plate in the top of the seventh.

The seventh inning had Grace Shaffer coaxing a first out popup in foul territory to Lady Wave first baseman Susi Blocher, an error putting Lady Vikings’ runner on first only to be thrown out advancing to second for out No. 2.

“Grace shuts the door with a different look and gets us out,” Newland noted.

A two out single had a Lebanon runner on first only to be thrown out by Lady Wave catcher Chloe Sowry in attempted steal of second bringing Greenville to the plate in the bottom of the seventh.

“Shilt makes two crazy plays and Blocher played awesome at first,” said Newland.

Lady Wave freshman Susi Blocher took a full count two out walk bringing Davidson to the plate to drive a 2-2 pitch to left scoring Blocher giving Greenville the walk-off in dramatic fashion.

Davidson paced the Lady Wave going 2-3 with a single, a walk and the game winning run scoring walk-off double. Fashner was 1-3 with a double and 3-RBIs.

Morgan Gilbert was 1-1 with 3-walks and a run scored. Susi Blocher went 1-3 with a walk and a run and Lani Shilt had 3-walks and a run scored.

Fashner pitched 5.0 innings allowing 2-runs, 2-hits, 2-walks while striking out one. Grace Shaffer earned the win in relief tossing 2.0 innings of 2-hit ball while not giving up an earned run.

