LWSB No. 4 in latest state poll

GREENVILE – The Greenville Lady Wave moved up a notch to No. 4 in the latest Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (OHSFSCA) Division II poll.

1. Lagrange Keystone 99 points

2. Sheridan 72 points

3. Johnathan Alder 68 points

4. Greenville 62 points

5. Clyde 48 points

6. Poland Seminary 48 points

7. Clinton Massey 44 points

8. Beloit West Branch 24 points

9. Hebron Lakewood 22 points

10. Youngstown Ursuline 21 points

“It’s now May and excited for the next four and one half weeks,” said Greenville coach Jerrod Newland. “Got No. 20 last night and now time to work on the next 10. Will be tough, but quite excited for kids and Lady Wave Softball Nation for the challenge.”

“The real season begins and can’t wait till we are around in that last poll on the field in Akron,” added Coach Newland.

The Bradford Lady Railroaders received 18 points to move into the No. 9 spot in Division IV.

The Lady Wave line up prior to playing the Miamisburg Lady Vikings in preparation for the singing and playing of the National Anthem.

By Gaylen Blosser gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com Darke County Media

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

