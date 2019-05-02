Results announced for Scentral Park 5K

GREENVILLE – The sixth annual Scentral Park 5K was held April 20 at the Darke County Fairgrounds. All proceeds from this race will be used to maintain and improve Scentral Park, Darke County’s only dog park located next to the Animal Shelter on County Home Road in Greenville.

The overall female winner was Crystal Barton and the overall male winner was Joseph Earl. The top three dogs finishing with a female were Lola with Brandy Addington, Tank with Amanda Falknor and Wrangler with Aleena Thomas while the top three dogs finishing with a male were Emi with Gary Grosch, Kona with Gunnar Maher and Finnick with Dustyn Martin.

Other winners of the race were Ami Anthony, Mattie Brewer, Nicholas Fellers, Preston Ramsey, Rebecca Shumaker, Mary Jane Dietrick, Randy Bashore, Ron Griffitts, Lee Emrick, Brenda Nickol, Sandy Hartley, Richard Barton, Dick Denning, Gregg Gooding, Connie Harshbarger, Cheryl Collins, Terry McCann, Gary Grosch, Leon Ernst, Melinda Gray, Tammy Holley, Sandra Cox, Bill Marker, Dale Mangen, Rick Krogman, Rhonda Morrie, Melissa Fraley, Becky Snyder, Scott Snell, Derek Specht, Dennis Eckstein, Angie Brown, Wilma Lavy, Lisa Earl, Shane Coby, Mark Thomas, Kevin Addington, Brandy Addington, Krissy Platfoot, Heather Cole, Nick Wills, Brian Arbogast, Phillip Pierri, Leah Martin, Kathryn Osborne, Joy Hunt, Gerald Osborne, Jake Broering, Randal Diegel, Elizabeth Woodmansee, Melissa Ernst, Rachel Kitchen, Scott Kitchen, Trevor Musser, Amanda Falknor, Audrey Bennett, Monica Johnson, Cody Evans, Austin Gilbert, Marcus Bingham, Lauryn Lavy, Elaine Young, Alexis Lowery, Kale Menchhofer, Gunnar Maher, Cody Brown, Madison Fields, Paige Hampton, Kyrsten Ross, Mason Coby, Eli Olejniczak, Zane Osborne, Brooklyn Lavy, Leah Olejniczak, Greta Broering, Ayven Fields, Kamdon Riethman, Mason Pierri, Aleena Thomas, Chloe Pierri, Kennedy Schoen, Simon Broering and Jackson Ross.

The three team winners were Team Addie Girl, F45 and PCOC.

The Darke County Friends of the Shelter would like to thank Tribute Pet Memorial Services, presenting sponsor, along with other sponsors: Financial Achievement

Services, Matt and Angie Arnold and Bailey, Mini, Greenville Federal, Turbo, Kline Timber Co., Greenville National Bank, Schultz Motors, Double M Diner and Shelby, Barry Family Dentistry, Second National Bank, Darke County Veterinary Service, Drs. Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, Western Ohio Podiatric Medical Center, Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Wayne HealthCare, Dr. Thomas Brown, Hartzell Veterinary Service, Max Hole, Kevin Flory Landscaping and Lawn Care, Pooch Parlor, Meckes & Associates Insurance, Modern Woodmen, Sadie Grace Boutique, Home Again II and J.D. Fence.

They also acknowledge their business donors: Marco’s Pizza, DJ Opie, Boston Stoker, Dannon, Spirit Medical Transport, Yappy Treats, Snap Fitness, YMCA, First Heavy Metal Church of Christ, Rocketship Sports Management, Dairy King, Walmart, Keller Grain & Feed and Advance America.