Lady Jets get big Senior Night win over Bethel

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe softball made it a senior night to remember with a 12-3 win over the Bethel Bees. It would be a special day for two seniors Brigette Filbrun and Kennedy Morris.

After the game FM coach Mike Morris took time to talk about his two seniors.

“I’m going to miss Brigette Filbrun, she is going to be irreplaceable, she is the best first baseman I have coached in all my 20 years,” praised Morris. “I’ve never had a player who can dig balls out the way she does. It seems like we have had a lot of bad throws over to 1st base and she always gets them out. We’ll miss her leadership too,” added Morris. “I’m not sure what her future plans are but she definitely can play somewhere at the next level if she wants.”

Kennedy Morris has missed the entire season due to a knee injury from the last regular season game during basketball season, she got an opportunity to step up to the plate and get her first at bat this season and last at bat of her career.

“We were thankful the doctor gave her the ok to get an at bat on senior night. We didn’t know when we would do it … but when she got the chance, she got her swings and hit it hard. Unfortunately, it was right back at the pitcher who made a great play to take away the hit, but that didn’t take away from the moment, it was special,” a choked up Morris said.

“She didn’t get a chance to enjoy her senior year on the field … I’m sad to see it end, but we are proud of her – fortunately we’ll see her play again next year as she signed with Edison State who offered her a full ride,” Morris stated.

“Kennedy had been our leading hitter for the last 3 years and we knew it was going to be tough to fill that production … but collectively as a team they’ve stepped up and done a pretty good job so far this year,” Morris commented.

We just looked at stats the other night and 1-9 everyone’s scored 15 or more runs, and no one is batting less that 330, so we are getting production out of the line-up. We’re not power hitters but we get on base, we’re a speedy team and speed kills, hopefully we can continue that into the post season.

“I was nervous a little bit tonight … we started slow and got down 3-0 in the 2nd inning, but our defense was real solid tonight and we held them after that and then we started hitting the ball well,” Morris said.

Filbrun was 2-4 and a scored a run, and made several good plays at first base to help lead her team to the win. Chloe McGlinch was 3-3 with 3 runs scored, Taylor Armstrong was 2-4 and 1 run, Chloe Peters 1-4 and 2 runs, Grace Beeson 1-3, 1 run, and Chloe Henninger scored two runs to highlight the Jets offense.

Franklin Monroe improves to 14-6 overall and 7-4 in the Cross County Conference.

Brigette Filbrun along with her parents are honored on Senior Night prior to the Lady Jets game with Bethel. Lady Jets senior Kennedy Morris and her mother and father are introduced on Senior Night at Franklin Monroe's game with the Lady Bees. Franklin Monroe Lady Jets seniors, parents and teammates on Senior Night prior to 12-3 win over the Bethel Lady Bees. Lady Jets senior Kennedy Morris listens to her grandfather Gene Morris on Senior Night at FM.