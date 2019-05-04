AHS 5K Victory Run

ARCANUM – The Arcanum High School Cheerleaders are sponsoring the Arcanum High School 5K Victory Run on Monday, May 27, 9 a.m. This is a fundraiser for the cheerleaders and will help to defray expenses for the 2019-2020 school year.

This year, the cheerleaders are donating a portion of the proceeds to a local family whose preschooler is battling leukemia. The shirts will feature a cartoon version of their favorite superhero, Zane. Runners, walkers, and furry friends are welcome.

They encourage everyone to come out for a fun-filled day, and dress up like your favorite superhero in honor of Zane. Entry fees are $20 with a t-shirt or $15 without a t-shirt. Awards will be given for the top three finishers in each age category for both males and females. Overall awards will also be given for the top male and top female finisher.

Registration forms are available at Arcanum-Butler Local School offices and at some area businesses. Register online at www.goodtimesraces.com. They are asking area businesses to sponsor the race. If your business would like to be a sponsor, contact the Arcanum High School cheer coach, Lauren Brandenburg, at (937) 564-0646.