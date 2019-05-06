Ansonia Lady Tigers honor 6 seniors

ANSONIA – The Ansonia Lady Tigers defeated the Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks to earn a 13-0 senior night CCC senior night win.

“All the girls did a good job – they had a good game,” said Ansonia coach Floyd Jenkins. “Hopefully we get some good games here before the tournament and we have a good tournament run.”

Ansonia honored Chelsea Noggler, Alyssa Armock, Emily Gariety, Heidi Runkel, Trinity Henderson and Kassy Wentworth before the game between the neighboring schools.

The Lady Tigers put seven runs on the board in the bottom of the first and added single runs in the second and third innings to lead 9-0 after three innings of play.

Ansonia plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth stretching their lead to 13-0 with four innings in the book.

Ansonia pitching kept the visitors off the board in the top of the fifth to earn the run rule victory.

Coach Jenkins took time to talk about his six seniors following the game.

“Trinity (Henderson) started out pitching,” noted Jenkins. “She hasn’t been pitching much this year because her shoulder has been hurt but she pitched two innings for us and did a good job.”

Chelsea (Noggler) was at shortstop and made a few good plays going back on the ball,” Jenkins said. “She has really been improving.”

“Our third baseman was Heidi (Runkel),” Jenkins said. “She did really well. Not much was hit down towards her but she’s ready and she hit good – she had two hits.”

“Alyssa Armock played leftfield for us this year,” stated Jenkins. “She is a very good defensive player for us.”

“Kassy (Wentworth) was the one playing first base for us tonight,” Jenkins said. “She split her finger open but she was able to come back – she’s fine so we were able to play her tonight.”

By Gaylen Blosser gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com Darke County Media

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

