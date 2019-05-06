Lady Jets crush Dixie 17-2

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Lady Jets used just four innings at the plate to run rule the visiting Dixie Lady Greyhounds 17-2 in a Thursday night varsity softball game.

“We came out and started hitting the ball,” said Franklin Monroe coach Mike Morris. “We took every advantage they gave us. Got a lot of walks, we move runners and did what we had to do.”

The Lady Jets Plated nine first inning runs and added a single run in the bottom of the second to lead 10-0 after two full innings of play.

Dixie put a run on the board in the top of the third to make it a nine run FM advantage before the Lady Jets would score four runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 14-1 after three.

The Franklin Monroe girls made it a 17-1 game scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth with Dixie coming up short in the top of the fifth scoring a single run to trail 17-2 and give the home team a lopsided 15 run win with Coach Morris getting everyone on the team playing time.

Chloe Peters had the big hit of the night drilling a homerun over the centerfield fence for the Lady Jets.

“Got everybody in tonight,” Morris stated. “It/s always nice to get some of the younger ones in to keep their interest in it so they want to come out next year.

“Good team win,” concluded Morris. “We’re 15-7 on the season now.”

FM Coach Morris looks on as Chloe Peters rounds third and heads for home to be greeted by her teammates after crushing a homerun over the centerfield fence for the Lady Jets. Emma Hein pitches for the Lady Jets in win over the Dixie Lady Greyhounds. Chloe Peters is mobbed by her Lady Jets teammates at home plate following a home run over the centerfield fence.

By Gaylen Blosser gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com Darke County Media

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

