FM earns senior night baseball win over Bethel

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe baseball got a win on senior night 6-2 over the Bethel Bees. The Jets recognized 3 seniors on the night, Timothy Lawson, Ethan Coppess and Larkin Ressler.

“Hats off to our 3 seniors, as a team we’ve talked about playing for those guys all year and it was nice to get a win for them here on senior night,” Franklin Monroe coach Tyler Rhodus said.

“It’s my first year here and it’s been a pleasure to coach Timmy, Larkin and Ethan and they’re willingness to be coachable and to be good teammates and leaders makes up our base and who we are as a team. The success we’ve had has been funneled through them and I want to thank them,” Rhodus said.

Caden Goins would pitch a complete game going the distance in getting the win. Goins also went 2-4 at the plate to help his cause.

“Caden threw a good game, we are still working on some things … but to be able to go 7 innings and get a complete game and pound the strike zone fairly well is the kind of outing we need from him and I was pleased with that,” Rhodus praised.

Offensively the Jets were steady at the plate and offensive highlights were Brian Sease going 2-3, 1 run, Timothy Lawson 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, Larkin Ressler 3-4, 2 runs and 1 rbi, James Young 2-4, 1 run and 3 rbi’s, Parker Schaar went 1-3 and Ethan Coppess scored a run in the win over Bethel.

“We never had a big inning but what I like about the team is we just kept adding on. We had 3 or 4 innings where we added runs and that’s a sign of a good ball club and I was very pleased with that,” Rhodus commented.

“Conditions out here were rough, wet and sloppy, but defensively we had another good night,” Rhodus concluded.

Franklin Monroe improves to 10-10 overall and 6-5 in the Cross County Conference.

Franklin Monroe senior baseball team members (L-R), Ethan Coppes, Larkin Ressler and Timothy Lawson are honored before defeating the Bethel Bees. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_FM-BB-Seniors.jpg Franklin Monroe senior baseball team members (L-R), Ethan Coppes, Larkin Ressler and Timothy Lawson are honored before defeating the Bethel Bees.