Ansonia plays well through 6

ANSONIA – The Ansonia baseball team looked strong for 6 innings in a battle with a neighbor to the north Fort Recovery. They Tigers were tied 5-5 but couldn’t hold the lead in the top of the 7th inning when the Indians exploded for 14 runs for the win.

Fort Recovery jumped out on top early 3-0 … but the Ansonia came back to tie it when Devin Sink went deep to the longest part of the park in center field for a 3 run home run to tie the game.

The Tigers would go up 4-3 before the Indians came back to go up 5-4 but Ansonia would plate one more run to tie it going into the 7th inning.

Ansonia is 3-16 on the season with a one and possible two regular season games left before they start tournament play.

“We started a freshman on the mound tonight and at catcher to get them some work, and they did well,” Ansonia baseball coach Dustin Hecht commented.

“We played really well for 6 innings, everything was going good, we were playing solid, doing things right at the plate, making plays in the field … but then we had to make a pitching change in the 7th inning,” Hecht said.

“Being a non-league game and with tournament coming up we were just looking to come in tonight play a fundamentally sound game and save some of our pitching and we did that for the most part. When we make pitching changes, we have to have guys come in and throw strikes. We had some control issues, hit 4 batters and had a number of pass balls and things just snowballed,” Hecht concluded.

The Tigers will play Lehman Tuesday for senior night and maybe pick up a game on Friday.

Ansonia is an 11th seed in the sectional tournament and will play Botkins at home on Monday 5/13/19 at 5 p.m.

Peyton Beam pitches for Ansonia at home against Fort Recovery. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_aPeyton-Beam.jpg Peyton Beam pitches for Ansonia at home against Fort Recovery. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DSC_5725-32411-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DSC_5774-32415-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DSC_5809-32414-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DSC_5845-32412-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DSC_5896-32406-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DSC_5899-32413-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DSC_5987-32408-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DSC_6038-32407-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DSC_6051-32409-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DSC_6062-32410-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DSC_6091-32404-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DSC_6117-32402-.jpg