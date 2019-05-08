Local youth can learn to play tennis

GREENVILLE – Youth tennis returns to Greenville for the 10th year this summer. The event is sponsored by the United States Tennis Association/Midwest Section and run by GHS Varsity Tennis Coach Dennis Kiser and USTA volunteer coordinator Suzie Brown. Coach Kiser and Mrs. Brown are assisted by Larissa Schmitmeyer, Tim Swensen, and the GHS varsity boys and girls tennis team to teach beginning tennis skills to students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The six-week camp features the USTA’s new play format, which features age appropriate equipment, court dimensions, and scoring, which makes the game more fun for younger kids from the start. No tennis experience is needed and with the game tailored to kids’ size and age, participants learn skills quickly while playing in a team environment.

The camp is held at the Greenville High School tennis courts, 100 Green Wave Way. The cost of the program is $65 and includes an age appropriate racquet, practice ball, team t-shirt, and goodie bag. Camp times are as follows: Kindergarten through fifth grade, Sundays, June 9 – July 14, 6-7 p.m. and sixth through eighth grade, Tuesdays, June 4-July 9, 6:30-8 p.m.

All sign up is done online at MidwestTeamTennis.com with registration closing on Sunday, May 19 at midnight. If for any reason there is a problem registering online, or for any other questions, contact Suzie Brown at one of the following: email suzanne1119@gmail.com; phone 547-9904; text 459-9219.