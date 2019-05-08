FM Junior Baseball & Softball celebrates Opening Day

On May 4th, FM Jr. Baseball & Softball opened the 2019 season with an opening day celebration. The day was headlined by special guests Jena Powell, Mora Menzie, Jeff Kniese and Eric Fee. The day started with a town parade of team floats escorted by Pitsburg Fire Department, followed by opening ceremony, which included messages from Jena Powell and Jeff Kniese.

Eric Fee led with prayer and Mora Menzie performed the National Anthem and there were special baseball and softball first pitches completed to officially kick off the season. The remainder of the day included opening day games, chicken and pork chop barbeque and bake sale and special activities for the kids.

Jena Powell is serving her first term in the Ohio House of Representatives after being elected in 2018. She is the youngest legislature serving in the General Assembly and has quickly become one of the Republican Party’s most up-and-coming, dynamic individuals.

Earlier this year Jena was named to the Forbes’ prestigious 30 under 30 list for Law & Policy across the United States. Jena delivered a brief message aimed towards encouraging a focus on family and community and pursuing opportunities to serve and make a positive impact in our communities and organizations.

Jeff Kniese is currently serving as CEO and President of Greenville Federal Bank. Greenville Federal has achieved the highest rating possible from Bauer Financial for 7 years in a row thus distinguishing itself as one of the strongest banks across the region. Greenville Federal is a multi-year sponsor for FM Jr. Baseball and Softball and is very active in Darke County local communities and serves numerous non-profit organizations.

Kniese spoke to the importance of prioritizing our kids and families and investing in organizations to position them for positive influence in our communities.

Mora Menzie is a 6th grader at Arcanum, daughter to Jake and Sara Menzie. Dating back several years Mora competed in the Kids Got Talent show and was selected among 20 finalists at the Arnold Classic talent show. More recently she has been performing the National Anthem for numerous events across the Midwest including USA Track and Field, Ohio State men’s basketball, NCAA Women’s DII National Championship and OHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals.

Eric Fee has been involved and served our community as volunteer member for Red Cross, Darke County Chamber, Darke County Mental Health, State of the Heart Hospice, Empowering Darke County Youth and is also a member of Kiwanis and EUM Church. Eric runs Tribute Funeral Homes and their goal is to serve people and their families.

“2019 FM Jr. Baseball and Softball Opening Day was very memorable for all involved,” said Kyle Cable. “We would like to extend extra thanks to our special guests Jena, Mora, Jeff and Eric, as well as the dozens of volunteers it took to make this day happen. A big “thank you to Bach to Rock” for letting us use their sound system. All these folks have been very gracious with their time and resources to help our kids and families. We are looking forward to a great year.”