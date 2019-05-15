Soccer camp signup set

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Boys Soccer team will host a middle school Soccer Camp for boys entering fifth through eighth grades this fall who are interested in learning or furthering their soccer skills.

The camp will run from 5:45-7:45 p.m. Monday, June 17-20. If registered by June 10 campers will receive a camp T-shirt. The fee for the camp is $30 and will be instructed by Head Coach Mark Coppess along with members of the high school team.

For more information, contact Dave Ernst at 937-459-7967 or email @ dernst3380@gmail.com.