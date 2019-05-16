Athletes advance to district finals

DARKE COUNTY – After the first night of OHSAA track and field district meets, a few Darke County athletes have punched their ticket to the regional meet next week. Darke County athletes competed at various sites, including Piqua and West Milton for division III athletes and Troy for division I. Division III (Ansonia, Bradford, Tri-Village, Arcanum and Franklin Monroe) competed on Tuesday and Division I (Greenville) competed on Wednesday. Division II (Versailles) competed on Thursday, but results weren’t available at press time.

Division III athletes earning an opportunity to compete in the regional meet are:

Arcanum Boys 3200m Relay finished first at the district meet. The team includes Kreusch, Moores, Whittaker, Delk, and Cates

Morgan Best, of Arcanum, won the District Girls Shot Put title with a throw of 37’ 2.5” and her teammate Trista Hollinger moved on with a fourth place finish and a throw of 31’ 10.5”.

Tri-Village’s Maria Petry advanced to regionals with her third place finish at a leap of 5’ 1” in Girls High Jump.

Jacob McQuinn, of Bradford, won a District Boys Discus title and moved on with a throw of 146’ 4”.

Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas and Mathew Shook finished first and second in Boys Pole Vault. Shellhaas vaulted 15’ and Shook hit 14’ 8”.

The following athletes will compete in the district finals on Saturday:

Piqua District Meet

Shellhaas, of Ansonia, has the second seed in the 110m hurdles.

Cierra Rosinski, of Ansonia, finished seventh in the 100m dash.

Ansonia’s Girls 400m Relay team finished fourth to move on. The team includes Rosinski, Troutwine, Reichert and Wilson.

The Ansonia Boys 400m Relay team finished second. The team includes Warner, Alexander, Shook, and Shellhaas.

Bradford’s Mercedes Smith finished fifth in the Girls 400m Dash and Kierra Reichert of Ansonia finished eighth to make the finals’ field.

Logan Warner, of Ansonia, advanced to the finals in the Boys 400m Dash after finishing sixth.

Maria Troutwine, of Ansonia, finished sixth in the Girls 300m Hurdles and will compete in the finals.

Ansonia’s Ethan Fischer took the eighth spot in the Boys 300m Hurdles field for finals.

Bradford’s Tori Derstine picked up the 16th spot in a field of 16 for the Girls 800m Run final.

Jackson Moore will compete in the Boys 800m Run final after finishing ninth in the preliminary run.

The Ansonia Girls 1600m Relay team advanced to finals with a seventh place preliminary run. The team includes Rosinski, Barga, Troutwine and Reichert.

Milton-Union District Meet

Aidan O’Brien, of Arcanum, finished fifth in the preliminaries of the Girls 100m Hurdles to advance.

Tristen O’Brien, of Arcanum, earned a spot in the Boys 110m Hurdles finals with an eighth place finish.

Tri-Village’s Maggie Phillips will compete in the Girls 100m Dash finals after her seventh place finish.

Austin Bruner, of Tri-Village picked up the top time in the Boys 100m Dash preliminary. Franklin Monroe’s Nathaniel Davis advanced to finals with a sixth place finish.

Arcanum’s Girls 800m Relay team advanced to finals after posting a sixth place finish. The team includes Shroyer, O’Brien, Weaver, VanHoose, Derringer, and Smith.

Franklin Monroe’s Boys 800m Relay team moved on to the Saturday finals with a sixth place finish. The team includes Davis, Booher, Cool, Rhoades, Gilliland, and Garber.

Nicole Brocious, of Franklin Monroe, finished 10th in the Girls 1600m Run to advance to finals.

Tri-Village’s Harley Ketring advanced in the Boys 1600m Run with a fifth place finish. Tanner Delk and Landen Kreusch, of Arcanum, advanced with seventh and 16th place finishes, respectively.

Arcanum’s Girls 400m Relay team will compete in finals on Saturday after finishing seventh. The team includes Shroyer, Smith, Weaver, VanHoose, Derringer, and Wright.

Franklin Monroe’s Boys 400m Relay team finished fourth and advanced to finals. The team includes Booher, Rhoades, Davis, and Cool.

Austin Bruner, of Tri-Village, will be the lone Darke County athlete in the Boys 400m Dash final on Saturday after his fifth place finish.

Aidan O’Brien, of Arcanum, had a third place finish in the 300m Hurdles to advance to the finals.

Franklin Monroe’s Lexi Olson qualified for the finals in the Girls 800m Run with a ninth place finish. Rachel Wright, of Arcanum, also qualified with a 10th place finish.

Tri-Village’s Harley Ketring had the top time in the Boys 800m Run preliminary to advance to the finals. He will be joined by Griffin Cates, of Arcanum, who finished seventh.

Austin Bruner, of Tri-Village, qualified for his third finals event by posting the top time in the Boys 200m Dash.

Arcanum took sixth in the Girls 1600m Relay and advanced to finals. The team includes O’Brien, Weaver, Wright and Shroyer.

The Arcanum boys advanced with a fifth place run in the 1600m Relay.

In addition to the events listed, finals will also be held for the Boys and Girls 3200m Run, Girls Discus Throw, Girls Pole Vault, Girls Long Jump, Boys High Jump and Boys Shot Put.

In the division I district qualifier, Greenville had three athletes earn a trip to the regional meet after the first day of competition.

Emma Klosterman took the district championship in high jump with a leap of 5’ 2”.

Harley West had big throw in shot put to finish fourth and move on. Her throw reached 36’ 1”.

Ian Riffell finished second on Boys Pole Vault with a vault of 12’ 10”.

The following Greenville athletes will compete in finals of their events on Saturday:

Foster Cole finished eighth in the Boys 110m Hurdles to advance to finals.

The Boys 400m Relay team of Butsch, Hutt, Boltin, and Riffell finished seventh to continue their season.

The Boys 800m Relay team of Boltin, Thomas, Stevens, Shilt, and Watson took the last spot in the field of eight.

In addition to these events, Greenville will have athletes compete in finals on Saturday in Boys 1600m Run, Girls 1600m Run, Girls 3200m Run, Boys 3200m Run, Girls Long Jump, Girls Discus, Boys Shot Put, Boys High Jump and Girls Pole Vault.

Morgan Best earned a division III district championship with a throw of 37’ 2.5”. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_d3-district-qualifier-web.jpg Morgan Best earned a division III district championship with a throw of 37’ 2.5”. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 548-3330. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

