Arcanum squeaks past Preble Shawnee

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Trojans made it an interesting Wednesday night tournament game needing an extra inning to advance in OHSAA DIII tournament play with a 6-5 eight inning win over the Preble Shawnee Arrows in a game played at the Arcanum High School diamond.

“We did,” said veteran Arcanum coach Randy Baker of making the game interesting. “This time of year you can throw the records books out. You’re going to get everybody’s best plays and they played hard tonight.”

The Trojans took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with Shawnee evening the score at 1-1 with a run in the top of the second.

Arcanum added two runs in the bottom of the second to lead 3-1 and added single runs in the bottom of both the third and fourth innings to lead 5-1 with four innings in the book.

“It was one of those nights and it happens in baseball,” Baker stated. The first four innings we did an excellent job of getting guys in when we were in scoring position and we had runners on third. We were hitting balls to the right side of the infield and scoring them.”

The Arrows battle back to score two runs in the top of the fifth, one in the sixth and a game tying run in the top of the seventh to send the game to extra innings with the score tied 5-5.

“Late in the game we really struggled with moving runners over,” noted Baker. “We had a couple big strikeouts there late in the game that forced us to go in extra innings.”

Arcanum took advantage of an Arrows error in the bottom of the eighth to score the winning run with and advance in tournament play.

“Survive and advance,” Coach Baker said following the win. “That’s the name of the game.”

Wade Meeks went the distance on the mound for Arcanum to earn the win allowing eight hits over eight innings of work while leading the team at the plate going 3-3 on the night.

“Excellent, excellent job out of him,” Baker said of his senor, Meeks. “He was really sharp early on. Kind of fell off at the end. If wade stays on top the hitters and keeps them off balance he’s tough to hit.”

Arcanum’s Wade Meeks tosses a complete extra-inning game to defeat Preble Shawnee and advance in tournament play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_a-Meek-Pitching.jpg Arcanum’s Wade Meeks tosses a complete extra-inning game to defeat Preble Shawnee and advance in tournament play. Evan Atchley drives a double for Arcanum in tournament win over Preble Shawnee. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_aa-Atchley-double.jpg Evan Atchley drives a double for Arcanum in tournament win over Preble Shawnee. Cory Ross makes an attempt to get out of the way of a Preble Shawnee wild pitch in the Trojans extra-inning tournament win over the Arrows. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_aaa-Corry-Ross-jump.jpg Cory Ross makes an attempt to get out of the way of a Preble Shawnee wild pitch in the Trojans extra-inning tournament win over the Arrows. The Trojans Isaiah Hootman drives a pitch to the outfield in Arcanum’s 6-5 tournament win over Preble Shawnee. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_aaaa-Isaiah-Hootman.jpg The Trojans Isaiah Hootman drives a pitch to the outfield in Arcanum’s 6-5 tournament win over Preble Shawnee. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_aaaaa-Meeks-on-mound.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_aaaaaaaa-rundown.jpg Wade Meeks slides safely into home to plate a run for Arcanum in the Trojans 6-5 extr-inning tournament win over Preble Shawnee. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_aaaaaaaaa-Meeks-score.jpg Wade Meeks slides safely into home to plate a run for Arcanum in the Trojans 6-5 extr-inning tournament win over Preble Shawnee. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_aaaaaaaaa-shortstop.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_aaaaaaaaaaa-tag.jpg Arcanum veteran coach Randy Baker meets with his team on the mound in the team’s win over the Arrows. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_aaaaaaaaaaaaaaCoach-Baker-meeting.jpg Arcanum veteran coach Randy Baker meets with his team on the mound in the team’s win over the Arrows. Arcanum head coach Randy Baker holds post game meeting with the Trojans following tournament win over Preble Shawnee. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_aaaaaaaaaaaPost-Game.jpg Arcanum head coach Randy Baker holds post game meeting with the Trojans following tournament win over Preble Shawnee. Arcanum’s Cory Ross and Wade Meeks at home plate after Meeks scores the Trojans first run of the night in the team’s win over the Arrows. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_aaaaaaRoss-Meeks.jpg Arcanum’s Cory Ross and Wade Meeks at home plate after Meeks scores the Trojans first run of the night in the team’s win over the Arrows. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_IMG_0796.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_IMG_0808.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_IMG_0882.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_IMG_0928.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_IMG_0997.jpg

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

