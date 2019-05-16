Greenville Tennis Camp registration open

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School athletic department will be holding its tennis camp for boys and girls entering grades four through 12, Monday through Thursday, June 3 – 6 at the high school tennis courts from 8 a.m. – 10 A.M. each day
Registration forms are available online on the Greenville High School athletics website and at the high school athletic office.
Cost of the four day camp is $25. Checks may be made payable to the Greenville Athletic Boosters/Tennis and mailed to: Greenville HS / Athletic Department, 100 Green Wave Way, Greenville, OH 45331 or bring the form on the first day of camp.
