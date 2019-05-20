Greenville boys basketball camp registration open

GREENVILLE – Registration is open for Greenville Boys Basketball Summer Camp scheduled to run Monday through Thursday, June 3-6, 2019.

The goal of the Green Wave Basketball Camp is to maximize fun and enthusiasm while teaching the game of basketball.

“Camp is one of my favorite times of the year,” said GHS coach Kyle Joseph. “Getting that many young kids in the gym excited about playing basketball and getting former players and other players back to help with the camp – it’s always a fun time.”

Each day’s schedule is designed to teach offensive and defensive fundamentals while putting an emphasis on skill development.

“We will spend a lot of time on the basic fundamentals, dribbling, passing, pivoting,” Joseph noted. “We will get a little bit into screening and proper shooting form.”

In addition to individual and small group instruction, campers will get the opportunity to compete in many competitions and games.

“The campers will get to play one-on-one, three-on-three, five-on-five, get to have some fun with that type of competition,” said Coach Joseph, “hotshot. free throw shooting competition and things like that.

The Green Wave Basketball Camp is under the direction of GHS head varsity basketball coach Kyle Joseph with help from current Greenville High School players, former GHS high school players playing at the collegiate level and various other college and professional basketball players.

The diverse and experienced staff is dedicated to providing an exciting and educational camp. Coach Joseph and his staff look forward to seeing you in the gym.

“Last year we had 125 kids and we are on our way getting back to that number again this year,” said Coach Joseph.

Grades 3-8 will meet in the gym from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Pre-K-2 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost of the camp is $20 for campers entering Pre-K – 2nd and $30 for campers entering 3rd – 8th grade. Campers registered prior May 28 will receive a T-shirt.

Greenville basketball coach Kyle Joseph looks on as campers work on drills at the 2018 Boys Basketball Summer Camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_8-inch-boys-basketball-camp-18-Copy.jpg Greenville basketball coach Kyle Joseph looks on as campers work on drills at the 2018 Boys Basketball Summer Camp.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 548-3330. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 548-3330. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.