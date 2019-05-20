YOLO draws over 400 to Greenville

GREENVILLE – The 6th Annual YOLO Festival of Races was greeted by good weather for the Greenville event.

“We are just happy to have the weather we do,” said Philip Pierri. “We have over 400 runners coming out today for all the races.”

Y.O.L.O. of Darke County, Inc., founded by Phillip and Jodi Pierri, strives to continuously improve the community while also bringing together high energy people to promote healthy lifestyles and embrace living life to the fullest. After all – You Only Live Once.

The Saturday racing events included a 5K, a 15K (9.5 miles), a Half Marathon and a 14 and under 5K race for kids.

Without the help and support of local volunteers, the YOLO race would not be possible to run the streets of Greenville.

“We want to thank all the volunteers that have been out there,” Pierri stated. “The Street Department, the Police Department, the Rescue Squad and all the volunteers out on the course. We have well over 100 volunteers out there to make this happen.”

All the proceeds from the Saturday event go to the Urban Park Project the organization is constructing in downtown Greenville.

“Zechar Bailey has always been our major sponsor,” said Pierri. “They have been our title sponsor since the get-go. We also have Gold Sponsors: Up and Running from Troy, MJS Plastics, Wayne HealthCare and Greenville National Bank.”

“Dave Knapp Ford is doing the test drive,” Pierri added. “If somebody comes out and test drives a car today (May 18) we get $20 for the Urban Park.”

The YOLO Community Fund was established with the goal of maintaining a fund that will be able to perpetually give back to the community in ways for which its members will be proud. All proceeds from Y.O.L.O. of Darke County, Inc. events will be deposited into this fund. Y.O.L.O of Darke County, Inc. is a non-profit organization and any donation is tax deductible.

