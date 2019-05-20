Local athletes heading to OHSAA regionals

DARKE COUNTY – Several Darke County track & field athletes earned district championships on their way to qualifying for the OHSAA regional tournament this week.

Regional events for Greenville will be held at Wayne High School on Wednesday, May 22 with field events beginning at 4:30 p.m. and track events at 6 p.m. On Friday, May 25, field events begin at 5 p.m. and track events begin at 6 p.m.

Versailles will compete in the Piqua regional beginning Thursday, May 24 with field events at 5 p.m. and track events at 6:30 p.m. They will conclude competition on Saturday, May 26 with field events at 11 a.m. and track events at 12:30 p.m.

The division III athletes will compete in the Troy regional beginning Wednesday, May 22 with field events at 4 p.m. and track events at 5 p.m. The meet will conclude on Friday, May 25 with field events at 5 p.m. and track events at 6 p.m.

In division I, Greenville’s Riley Hunt and Emma Klosterman took the top spots in their events. Hunt cleared 11’ in pole vault to earn the title and Klosterman leaped 5’ 2” in girls high jump to win.

Versailles had several athletes take the top spots in division II. Ava Moran finished the Girls 200m Dash in 25.85 for the victory. Lucy Prakel earned the championship in Girls Pole Vault with an 11’ vault.

Tri-Village’s Austin Bruner picked up three championship medals for his times in the Boys 100m, 200m and 400m dashes in the West Milton division III district meet. He won in the 100m dash with a time of 11.25, 23.33 in the 200m Dash and 51.23 in the 400m Dash. Arcanum took top honors in several events. The Boys 4x800m Relay team, which includes Kreusch, Moores, Whittaker, Delk and Cates, finished atop the field with a time of 8:35.56. Morgan Best took top honors in Girls Shot Put and Girls Discus. She threw 36’ 2.5” to win shot put and 122’ 4” to win discus. Continuing his strong run in the Boys 3200m Run, Tanner Delk won the event in 9:57.26. Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver earned a district championship in pole vault with a 10’ leap.

In the Piqua division III district meet, Bradford’s Jacob McQuinn won Boys Discus with a throw of 146’ 4”. Brock Shellhaas, of Ansonia, took the victory in Boys Pole Vault with a vault of 15’ and bested his previous meet record by four-inches.

Additional regional qualifiers for Greenville in division I, are as follows:

Girls 800m Run – Lauren Dull, fourth place, 2:28.84

Girls 3200m Run – Isabelle Rammel, second place, 11:48.18

Girls Pole Vault – Grace Conway, third place, 10’ 4”

Girls Long Jump – Emma Klosterman, second place, 17’ 2.25”; Grace Conway, fourth place, 16’ 6”

Girls Shot Put – Harley West, fourth place, 36’ 1”

Boys 3200m Run – Riley Emerick, second place, 9:58.29

Boys Pole Vault – Ian Riffell, second place, 12’ 10”

In division II, Versailles had the additional qualifiers for the regional meet:

Girls 100m Dash – Ava Moran, second place, 12.69

Girls 800m Run – Maria Mangen, fourth place, 2:31.63

Girls 1600m Run – Maria Mangen, fourth place, 5:40.86

Girls 4x100m Relay – Lucy Prakel, Ali Moran, Liz Watren, Ava Moran, second place, 50.49

Girls 4x200m Relay – Lucy Prakel, Kate Griesdorn, Liz Watren, Ava Moran, third place, 1:47.16

Girls 4x400m Relay – Kate Griesdorn, Jenna Marshal, Allison Mangen, Liz Watren, third place, 4:13.39

Boys Pole Vault – Evan VanSkyock, fourth place, 9’ 6”

Boys Shot Put – Brayden Keihl, second place, 46’ 2.25”

Boys Discus – Ben Albers, third place, 122’ 4”

Additional qualifiers in division III from West Milton and Piqua are as follows:

Girls High Jump – Maria Petry, Tri-Village, third place, 5’ 1”

Girls Shot Put – Trista Hollinger, Arcanum, fourth place, 31’ 10.5”

Girls 100m Hurdles – Aidan O’Brien, Arcanum, third place, 17.11

Boys 800m Relay – Franklin Monroe – Davis, Booher, Cool, Rhoades, Gilliland, Garber, fourth place, 1:36.89

Girls 300m Hurdles – Aidan O’Brien, Arcanum, third place, 50.49

Boys High Jump – Layne Sarver, Tri-Village, third place, 6’ 1”

Girls Long Jump – Maria Petry, Tri-Village, second place, 15’ 7.25”

Girls Discus – Trista Hollinger, Arcanum, third place, 102’ 1”

Girls 4x100m Relay – Ansonia, Cierra Rosinski, Mariah Troutwine, Kierra Reichert, Hannah Wilson, fourth place, 52.33

Boys 400m Dash – Logan Warner, Ansonia, 52.83

Boys 110m Hurdles – Brock Shellhaas, Ansonia, 16.01

Boys 4x100m Relay – Ansonia, Logan Warner, Logan Alexander, Matthew Shook, Brock Shellhaas, second place, 45.05

Boys Pole Vault – Matthew Shook, Ansonia, second place, 14’ 8”

Austin Bruner, of Tri-Village, picked up three championships at the OHSAA district. He earned victories in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Austin-Bruner-WEB.jpg Austin Bruner, of Tri-Village, picked up three championships at the OHSAA district. He earned victories in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Ryan Berry DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 548-3330. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 548-3330. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.