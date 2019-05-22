Sweeney dedicted to Patriots’ athletes

NEW MADISON – South Charleston native, Southeastern High School alum and Wilmington College graduate, Chelsea Sweeney is completing her second year as the Athletic Trainer for the Tri-Village sports programs through Wayne HealthSports.

“Chelsea has been wonderful,” said Tri-Village Athletic Director Brad Gray. “She is here on a daily basis, she relates very well to our kids, does a very professional job as an athletic trainer making sure that she’s on top of things. Her communication with coaches and parents has always been good since she has been here. We have been fortunate with her.”

Sweeney is no stranger to high school sports having participated in softball, track as well as a four year cheerleader for the Trojans.

The South Charleston native’s original career path took a turn leading Sweeney to Tri-Village schools.

“Originally I wanted to do physical therapy so I needed an undergraduate degree and I chose to do athletic training to be like a backup in case I changed my mind which is actually what happened,” shared Sweeney. “I went to Wilmington College and I fell in love with Athletic Training and I decided I didn’t want to do PT anymore.”

Versailles Athletic Trainer and friend, Taylor James was instrumental in Sweeney coming to the local area, part of the network of Wayne HealthSports throughout Darke County.

“A friend that graduated a couple years ahead of me, Taylor James at Versailles informed me of this position,” noted Sweeney. “The Athletic Trainers at Wayne HealthSports are super friendly. If I need help with something I just text them or call them real quick. It’s a nice close-knit group.”

“Wayne HealthCare hired Chelsea in December, 2017. Chelsea had to hit the ground running since basketball season was already underway at Tri-Village at that time. Chelsea adapted very quickly and has been a great addition to our staff,” stated Jim Beyke, Director of Rehabilitation Services.

“I like that we are strictly with a high school so we care for the same athletes every day,” added Sweeney. “I like to build the relationships with the athletes. The summer is more laid back, we get to refresh our minds and get ready for football.”

“Jim is organized and he’s easy to talk to if I have a question,” said Sweeney. “I just shoot him an email or text and he responds quickly.”

Sweeney encourages high school students to consider the field of Athletic Training, a field she is pleased to have chosen.

“It is definitely a growing field,” Sweeney stated. “It’s a unique job. It’s awesome to watch these kids grow, watching them grow from sport to sport and maturing. The relationships you build with the kids – it’s awesome.”

The Wayne HealthSports program includes Versailles, Greenville, Ansonia, Tri Village, Mississinawa Valley and Franklin Monroe schools.

Beyke stated, “We have a great group of Athletic Trainers at our schools. They work very well together and help cover events for each other. I really like the teamwork concept. At the end of the day, we are keeping the athletes healthy and managing their injuries.”

Tri-Village Patriots athletic trainer Chelsea Sweeney. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_8-inch-Chelsea-Sweeney.jpg Tri-Village Patriots athletic trainer Chelsea Sweeney.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

