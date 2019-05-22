Jones new Patriots coach

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village Athletic Department has selected Bobby Jones and hired by the school’s Board of Education to serve as the Patriots next Head Boys Basketball Coach.

“I am excited about being named the head boys basketball coach at Tri-Village,” said Jones. “I am very familiar with the tradition of excellence established in the boys basketball program here and am looking forward to continuing the tradition. This is a special place with a tremendous amount of support from the community, parents, administration and board of education.”

“Superintendent Josh Sagester, Principal Lee Morris and Athletic Director Brad Gray have been outstanding in their support of me getting started at Tri-Village and they are a huge reason that I accepted the head coaching position,” continued Jones. “I can’t say enough about the support they have given me getting started and am thankful for the confidence they have in me to lead the boys basketball program.”

Coach Jones brings 21 years of coaching experience, 11 of which have been as a head boys basketball coach at Indiana’s Hagerstown High School and Talawanda High School in Ohio.

“The future is very bright for many years to come with the talented group of players we currently have coming through and at the lower levels,” Coach Jones noted. “We are gearing up for a very busy month of June this summer and I think everyone is excited for the season to get here. I think fans of Tri-Village basketball will appreciate the brand of basketball we will play and the program we will put in place.”

“Hard-nosed defense, relentless rebounding and discipline on offense will be staples of our program,” added Jones. “We are looking forward to establishing those expectations this summer and developing team chemistry in league play at the Northeastern and Twin Valley South leagues as well as team camp at Indiana Wesleyan University in late June.”

Jones has a career record of 132 wins and 118 losses as a head coach. Prior to becoming a head coach, Jones was an assistant coach at Winchester High School in neighboring Indiana where he helped the team reach the Inadiana Class II State Finals in 2007 and 2008.

“I have been impressed with the work ethic displayed so far from the players in open gyms and can’t wait for the summer program to begin,” Coach Jones condluded. “My family and I are excited to be a part of the Tri-Village family.”

Coach Jones and his wife Chelsea are the proud parents of three children, Lynley, Damon and Briella.

New Tir-Village Patriots head boys varsity basketball coach Bobby Jones. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_TV-Coach-Robert-Jones.jpg New Tir-Village Patriots head boys varsity basketball coach Bobby Jones.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 548-3330. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

