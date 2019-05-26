Hunt first at Regionals

DAYTON – Greenville’s Riley Hunt took first place in the girls pole vault at the OHSAA Division I Regionals at Wayne High School. Hunt, owns the girls state pole vault record with a vault of 13’-6.5” recently at the GWOC track and field meet and earned gold at regionals with a first place jump of 13’3” in the Friday night track and field event.

“Last week at districts we only went at 11’0” and we skipped up to 12’6”,” said Greenville coach Micah Coblentz. “Because of the hot weather we were kind of blowing through all our poles from a seven step so we had to dial some things in this week at practice and come into our six step and it worked today.”

“I actually really like the heat – it keeps me loose,” Hunt said of the hot Friday night meet. “I don’t have to re-warmup each time and I just use it to my advantage. I try to use the conditions to my advantage”

With the regional title in hand, Hunt attempted to break her own state record going for a jump of 13’7”.

“We had to move our step in because with the hot weather we started blowing though poles and I just needed to slow her down just enough to get her back on the regular poles that she’s been using all year long,” Coblentz noted. “It took a little bit to dial things in. Our starting height got her into state and then we ended up vaulting nine to 10 times until we got up to 13’3” so that’s a lot of jumps to be taking before a state record try.”

For an attempt at 13’7’ it’s a jump but not too big of a jump,” said Hunt. “The state record right now is 13’6.5” so I was just trying to get to 13’7” but I have definitely been working for this and I would like to achieve another state record this year.”

Greenville sophomore Harley West finished fifth in the girls shot put with a throw of 36’4.75”.

Emma Klosterman’s 16’3” was good for a seventh place finish in the girls long jump.

Riley Emerick, finished eighth in the boys 3200 meter run with a time of 10:05.23 for the GHS sophomore.

Greenville junior Ian Riffell earned a ninth place finish with a 13’6’ jump in the boys pole vault.

Grace Conway earned a 10th place finish with the Greenville sophomore jumping 15’0” in girls long jump and an 11th place finish in the girls pole vault with a jump of 10’0”.

Emma Klosterman finish 12th in the girls high jump at 4’10”.

Greenville senior Lauren Dull got a 13th place finish with a time of 2:35.29 in the girls 800 meter run.

Isabelle Rammel earned a 13th place finish in the girls 3200 meter run with a time of 12:06.35.

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751.

