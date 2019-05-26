Post 140 crushes Canada’s Sarnia Braves

SPRINGFIELD – Greenville Thunder American Legion Post 140 made it three straight at Springfield’s Armoloy Memoria baseball tournament played at Wittenberg University’s Charlton Davidson Stadium with a 17-2 thumping of Canada’s Sarnia Braves on the heels of Saturday’s 4-0 win over Piqua Post 184 and a 5-3 win over Springfield Armoloy to land Post 140 in Monday’s championship game.

“We have been a very opportunistic baseball team so far,” said Post 140 coach Chad Henry. “We’ve played extremely well in the field and on the mound. Our aggressiveness on the base paths is forcing teams into situations that are forcing mistakes.”

Sarnia jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first only to have Post 140 come out swinging in the bottom of the inning putting five runs on the board to lead 5-1 after one complete.

Greenville added two runs in the bottom of the second to lead 7-1 after two and put the game away in the bottom of the third plating nine runs to lead 16-1 with three innings in the book.

Greenville Legion added a run in the bottom of the fourth to lead 17-1 before the Braves would score a run in the top of the fifth and fall to Post 140 17-2 by a run rule score.

“Our hitting showed signs of waking up in the first and in the second,” Henry said. “We really wore out a team coming off a big win against Piqua.”

Trent Collins paced Post 140 at the plate going 4-4 with a single in the first, a double in the second and singles in the third and fourth producing 3-RBIs and 2-Runs and Kody Shinabery was 2-4 with 4-RBIs.

“Trent Collins and Kody Shinabery broke out in a big way,” noted Henry. “After two games yesterday of seeing-eye singles, they really brought the lumber out today.”

Kyle Mills went 2-3 with a walk, 2-RBIs and 3-Runs and Zac Longfellow was 2-3 with 4-runs scored.

Casey Jones went 1-3 with a walk, 3’RBIs and 2-Runs, Alec Fletcher 1-2 with a 2-walks, 1-RBI and 2-Runs and Tytan Grote collected a RBI.

Cameron Shimp went the distance on the mound tossing 5.0 innings of 2-run ball allowing 4-hits, 3-walks while striking out three.

Greenville American Legion Post 140 coach Chad Henry (No. 3) talks to his players between innings of 17-2 tournament win over the Sarnia Braves. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_8-inch-Post-140-Sarnia.jpg Greenville American Legion Post 140 coach Chad Henry (No. 3) talks to his players between innings of 17-2 tournament win over the Sarnia Braves.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

