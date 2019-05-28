Wilcox signs with UNOH softball

ARCANUM – Arcanum’s Kylee Wilcox, the daughter of Brad and Renee Wilcox recently signed to play softball for the University of Northwester Ohio (UNOH), located in Lime.

“Kylee is a talented girl,” said Arcanum softball coach Rick Stone. “She has great speed for a catcher, she can run, she can play outfield, she goes out and shags balls during batting practice and looks like she belongs out there. “She could play about any position but maybe middle infield, other than that she could play anywhere.”

UNOH is part of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) that includes; Indian Tech, Madonna, Concordia, Lawrence Tech, Cornerstone, UM-Dearborn, Siena Heights, Lourdes, Aquinas, Cleary and Rochester.

Wilcox plans to study Agricultural Business and Management while continuing to play softball at the collegiate level, a goal “ever since I was little,” noted Wilcox of wanting to play college ball.

“They have a really good Ag Business program there,” said Wilcox. “I was playing in one of my softball tournaments in the summer and one of their coaches approached me and started talking to me and I went down there.”

Wilcox is pleased to have played her high school softball career for the Arcanum Lady Trojans program.

“If it wasn’t for Rick and Kelly,” said Wilcox, “I don’t think I would have been able to get there.”

UNOH will look to Wilcox to continue catching at the next level, a position she played at Arcanum.

“She is one of the best catchers behind the plate that I’ve seen – definitely one of the tops I have ever had,” Stone noted. “She leads by example always plays hard.”

“She is just one of those girls that gives you everything that she has,” added Stone. “She’ll make that diving play, she played third base for us some and the last two years she has gone in behind the plate and did an amazing job.”

(Front L-R) Renee Wilcox (mother), Wilcox, Brad Wilcox (father) and Alexis Wilcox (sister). (Back L-R) Jason Schondelmyer (Arcanum Athletic Director), Rick Stone (Arcanum softball coach) and Jason Stephen (Arcanum HS Principal). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_8-inch-Kylee-Wilcox-Arcanum-Softball-19.jpg (Front L-R) Renee Wilcox (mother), Wilcox, Brad Wilcox (father) and Alexis Wilcox (sister). (Back L-R) Jason Schondelmyer (Arcanum Athletic Director), Rick Stone (Arcanum softball coach) and Jason Stephen (Arcanum HS Principal).

