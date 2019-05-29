Raudabaugh Award to Garland & Walker

GREENVILLE – Jada Garland and Noah Walker are the recipients of the Greenville High School 2019 Jack Raudabaugh Award.

“The Raudabaugh Award in some ways is kind of like the Heisman for Greenville,” said Greenville Athletic Director Aaron Shaffer. “There are some tremendous young people, athletes and students that receive that award. “It’s more than just athletics. You have to be in good standing as a student.”

“The two young people this year; Jada and Noah, they are well deserved,” Shaffer added. “Those kids are active in many groups, they’re tremendous students and they demonstrated that they are tremendous athletes.”

The award was established in recognition of Jack Raudabaugh, a successful teacher, coach and principal in the Greenville Schools from 1937-1973. Raudabaugh served in World War II from 1943 to 1945.

Recipients must have lettered in two sports, be in the upper third of the senior class, be of good moral character, be willing to make needed sacrifices in order to be a god athlete, be someone other team members can look up to and be a leader, not only in athletics, but other school activities as well.

“A lot of times we don’t understand as community members or adults, we don’t understand the sacrifices that have to be made to be a good student athlete whether it’s coming in at six o’clock in the morning to get some extra shots up or begging a coach to open up a field so you can go out and work,” Shaffer stated. “You have to be someone that your teammates look up to, you have to be someone that people want to emulate. Another important part of the Raudabaugh Award; you have to be someone who is involved in your school beyond athletics.”

Each GHS varsity coach has the privilege of nominating young ladies and young gentlemen who qualify for the award. Each member of the Athletic Council then casts their votes for the nominee.

“The bar is really high for anybody that is able to be the Jack Raudabaugh Award winner,” concluded Shaffer.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

