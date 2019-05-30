LWSB presents 2019 awards

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave Softball program presented their 2019 team awards Tuesday night at Greenville High School.

“Awesome evening,” said Lady Wave Hall of Fame softball coach Jerrod Newland. “Just a great evening for closure. Proud of the journey. Nineteen scholar athletes – that kind of sums it up.”

The 2019 Lady Wave completed the season winning its 16th Sectional Championship out of the past 17 seasons, their 12th District Championship out of the past 13 years and once again made the Sweet Sixteen playing in the OHSAA D-II Regionals and allowed the fewest runs and scored the most runs out of the 20 team Greater Western Ohio Conference (GWOC)

Morgan Gilbert and Lani Shilt were named Co-Best Offensive Players and the duo was also named Best Co-Highest batting average, ‘The Tab’.

Shilt, the lone LWSB senior earned the Defensive Player of the year award and closes out her career with a 106-22 team record while playing on four District Championship teams wearing the Green and White.

“No. 4 Lani, just makes you so proud of the effort and drive – first team All-Ohio kid,” noted Newland. “Four Golds and 106-22 career. She will be beyond missed – can’t say big shoew since she still wears kids. She won’t be easy to replace. Stud Sani Shilt – so proud of her.”

Grace Shaffer was named Best Pitcher and Kennedy Fashner took the Most RBI’s award.

Assistant coaches, Greg Newland and John Davis were awarded The Extra Miles with Class, “The Arnie” award.

LWSB continues an impressive run making the top five in the AP polls, having reached the plateau in 95 of the last 96 AP polls. The team stayed in the top five all year and moved as high as No. 3 in 2019.

Greenville claims the last GWOC American North title with half of the team’s reintroducing the MVL (Miami Valley League) with the start of the 2019-2020 season.

“2020 – Excited and counting days,” Newland concluded. Lots of redemption and the final shot. I’m super excited for the opportunity ahead for the senior class – the final Barney Fife bullet is in his pocket. Personally I can’t wait for the opportunities and chance to complete.”

The Lady Wave softball program completed its 16 consecutive season of 25 or more wins in Newland’s 17 years at Greenville. In his first season, Newland won 20 games and since his first season, the team has never dropped below 25 wins.

Coach Newland’s LWSB record improves to 449-89, a .835 winning percentage.

LWSB past season records under Coach Newland:

2003 – 20-10

2004 – 25-5

2005 – 27-1

2006 – 25-7

2007 – 31-4

2008 – 25-6

2009 – 28-4

2010 – 30-4

2011 – 25-6

2012 – 29-5

2013 – 25-7

2014 – 25-4

2015 – 28-4

2016 – 26-7

2017 – 28-4

2018 – 26-6

2019 – 26-5

The large Lady Wave 2019 junior class will lead the 2020 softball season for Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_8-inch-2020-LWSB-Seniors.jpg The large Lady Wave 2019 junior class will lead the 2020 softball season for Greenville. LWSB Co-Offensive Players of the Year (L-R) senior Lani Shilt and junior Morgan Gilbert with Greenville coach Jerrod Newland. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_8-inch-Shilt-Gilbert.jpg LWSB Co-Offensive Players of the Year (L-R) senior Lani Shilt and junior Morgan Gilbert with Greenville coach Jerrod Newland.

