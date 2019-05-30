Free Laser Tag coming to Cornershack

GREENIVLLE – Marty and Connie McCabe welcome all area teens to Corner Shack to enjoy four hours of free laser tag, Tuesday, June 4th from 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m at 6956 St. Rt. 121 N, Greenville.

“The laser tag is our summer kickoff,” said Marty McCabe. “No charge – it’s all free.”

The first 50 students to attend will receive a free Kona Ice, a favorite seen at many spring and summer athletic events. There will be a $3 charge for the Kona Ice after the first 50 are given out free.

Cornershack is a local youth ministry for teens grades 8-12 that meets each Tuesday evening from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. All eight schools in the county are represented at the event.

We are having Gary Gould come up from the south with laser tag called Red Dragon Laser Tag,” said McCabe. “He’ll bring bunkers, put them all over the yard and bring 10 laser guns. We will play laser tag out here for four hours and while they are here we have other things to do.”

Other games included in the evening’s events: gage ball, volleyball and 9-square in the air.

“Anyone just completing the seventh grade up to and including the 12th grade are invited,” noted McCabe. “Food and drinks are always free.”

Cornershake is located at the corner of Russ Road and St. Rt. 121 in Greenville.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

