DARKE COUNTY – If you are searching for a fun way to get your kids active during the summer months, the YMCA’s Youth Sports Camps are your answer.

The Y in Greenville will be presenting “50 Yard” football camp for youth ages 6-12 beginning June 10 and continuing through June 13.

The camp will have ages 6-8 from 6-7 p.m., and ages 9-12 from 7-8 p.m.

In an encouraging and fun environment, players will explore the fundamental skills of football including passing, catching, football stances, route running, defensive strategies, offensive plays, and much more. The football camp is a non-contact program, and is appropriate for all levels and abilities. Football camp provides an opportunity for players of all levels to come and experience the great American sport of football. Campers are required to bring a refillable water bottle and wear cleats or other athletic shoes.

Sports camps are $25 for members and $45 for potential members. Register by phone, online, or in person no later than the Friday prior to camp.

Additional summer sports camps in Greenville include “Kickin’ It” Soccer camp, “Swim Technique” camp, and “Baller Basics” basketball camp.

See their Summer Program Guide for details www.ymcadarkecounty.org/programs

Questions may be directed to Mitchell Bosse at 548-3777 or at mbosse@ymcadarkecounty.org.