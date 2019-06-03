Greenville girls basketball camp registration open

GREENVILLE – The 2019 Lady Wave Basketball Camp kicks off Monday, June 10 through Thursday, June 13 for girls entering grades K-8 under the direction of veteran Greenville head coach Rachel Kerns.

“The Lady Wave Basketball Program is excited to announce their Annual Summer Basketball Camp,” said Kerns. “All coaches involved with the Lady Wave Program will be at camp to help with instruction and interact with the campers. Along with the coaches will be the high school players who will be leading the stations and coaching the various teams.”

Lady Wave Basketball Coaches assisting Coach Kerns with the four day camp include: JV Coach Laura Swigart, Eighth Grade Coach Dave Westfall and Seventh Grade Coach Jeff Martin.

“The Lady Wave Basketball Program is looking forward to a fun week of camp as we continue to work to rebuild a winning tradition,” Kerns stated.

The annual basketball camp will be a great opportunity for girls to acquire knowledge of the game of basketball, develop basic skills and fundamentals.

The camp will consist of offensive and defensive drills as well as shooting, dribbling. Individual and team prizes will be awarded.

“Throughout camp there will be many different competitions and awards,” Kerns noted, “Hot Shot, 1-on-1, 5-on-5, 3-on-3, Miss Hustle, Defensive Stopper and our Most Valuable Camper.”

“Each camper will be taking home a basketball, a new bag, and of course the camp t-shirt,” Kerns added. “To be guaranteed a t-shirt, please have your registration turned in by Thursday June 6th. However we will accept walk ups.”

The camp is open to all camp is open to girls from all schools and will be held at the Greenville Middle School.

“We would like to welcome girls from schools all over,” Kerns stated. “Last year we had five different schools represented.”

Session 1 (grades 6, 7, 8) 9:00 AM — 11:00 AM

Session 2 (grades 3, 4, 5) 12:30 PM—2:00 PM

Session 3 (grades K, 1, 2) 2:30 PM—4:00 PM

Cost: $25.00 per player or $40.00 for family

Checks are payable to Greenville Athletic Booster / Memo Girls Basketball Camp.

Lady Wave varsity girls basketball coach Rachel Kerns gives instructions to campers at the 2018 Lady Wave Basketball Camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_8-inch-coach-kerns-2018-BBK-Camp.jpg Lady Wave varsity girls basketball coach Rachel Kerns gives instructions to campers at the 2018 Lady Wave Basketball Camp.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

