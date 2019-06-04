GHS boys soccer golf outing registration open

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School boys soccer will hold their Golf Outing, Sunday, June 23 at the Union City Country Club starting with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

“This Golf Outing is a great opportunity to support the soccer team, play some golf and meet this year’s team,” said Dave Ernst. “There is an excitement around the program right now, kids feel it and the community will feel it soon.”

The Golf Outing is the main fundraiser for the soccer team. The proceeds from the 2019 outing will go towards new uniforms for the soccer team.

The Greenville soccer program is under the direction of fourth year head coach Mark Coppess. The boys have been working together this past winter and are looking forward to the upcoming season.

“Coach Coppess has been able to bring Alumni back to play with the high school players, while working with the youth players coming in the future,” Ernst noted. “Coach Coppess is building the program the right way, from the youth up, the program needs our support.”

The Green Wave soccer players will be in attendance at the tournament to meet and thank all of the participants.

“This golf outing is just a part of the support needed from the community,” said Ernst. “It should be a great day of fun, fellowship, food and of course golf on the 23rd. Be sure and register by the 18th, space is limited to the first 18 teams.”

Entrees are due by June 18th. Direct questions to Dave Ernst @ 937-459-7967 or dernst3380@gmail.com. To register log onto: https://greenwavesports.com/2019-greenville-boys-soccer-golf-outing/

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

