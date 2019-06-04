Weaver places third at state

COLUMBUS – Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver placed third in the OHSAA Division III girls state pole vault event with a jump of 12’2” while setting two PR’s (personal records) at OSU’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

“I have worked since November for this,” said Weaver. “I took some time off because I had a quad injury but all that hard work paid off.”

“It’s so nice to be able vaulting with a whole bunch of girls that are genuinely good people,” continued Weaver. “It’s nice to see everybody go to the top together.”

Castalia Margaretta’s freshman, Kenna Stimmel earned a first place finish at 13’0” and Morgan England, a junior from Attica Seneca East took second place with a 12’6” jump.

Weaver passed on 9’6”, 10’0” and 10’6” before clearing 11’0” on her first attempt and 11’6”, also on her first jump.

The Franklin Monroe junior got her first PR of the day at 11’10” on her third attempt at the height and notched her second PR at the state meet clearing 12’2” on her second try to earn a third place finish.

“I give all that credit to Steve (Shellhaas) and Micah (Coblentz) because they not only teach pole vault but they teach people how to be a genuinely good person. It’s such a good atmosphere to be part of and they are such great people.”

“I spend a lot of time with Steve Shellhaas at the ‘Barn’ in Ansonia,” added Weaver. “My mom drives me everywhere. She transports the pole and I owe a lot to her.”

The FM junior is looking forward to her senior year of pole vaulting for the Lady Jets track and field team.

“I am really looking forward to my senior year.” Weaver stated. “I know there are some things I need to work on but I think this year especially I have worked on my mental toughness. I think that’s really what helped me get to where I am right now because pole vaulting – it’s not like running where you can just forget everything and just kind of go. It’s one of those things where you have to think about what you’re doing and think about how you’re going to approach a situation.”

“I am just super fortunate to have – if you look over there, there are a whole bunch of my friends, and my family all drove (state meet), and my mom especially.”

Franklin Monroe girls pole vaulter Selene Weaver goes for 12’2″ earning a PR and taking third in the OHSAA Division III girls pole vault event. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_8-inch-Selene-Weaver-.jpg Franklin Monroe girls pole vaulter Selene Weaver goes for 12’2″ earning a PR and taking third in the OHSAA Division III girls pole vault event. The Lady Jets Selene Weaver makes a successful jump at the OHSAA state girls pole vault competition. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_IMG_4533.jpg The Lady Jets Selene Weaver makes a successful jump at the OHSAA state girls pole vault competition. Franklin Monroe Lady Jets Selene Weaver checks her jump with Micah Coblentz and Steve Shellhaas at the OHSAA Division III state girls pole vault competition. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_IMG_4573.jpg Franklin Monroe Lady Jets Selene Weaver checks her jump with Micah Coblentz and Steve Shellhaas at the OHSAA Division III state girls pole vault competition. Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver goes starts her jump at the OHSAA Division III state girls pole vault competition. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_IMG_4581.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver goes starts her jump at the OHSAA Division III state girls pole vault competition. Selene Weaver clears the bar at OSU’s Jesse Ownens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_IMG_4592.jpg Selene Weaver clears the bar at OSU’s Jesse Ownens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. FM junior Selene Weaver starts into her jump in the state pole vault competition. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_IMG_4650.jpg FM junior Selene Weaver starts into her jump in the state pole vault competition. Selene Weaver starts her run in the girls Division III OHSAA state pole vault event. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_IMG_4660.jpg Selene Weaver starts her run in the girls Division III OHSAA state pole vault event.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

