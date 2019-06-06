FM volleyball camp brings excitement

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Lady Jets completed four days of volleyball camp under the direction of head varsity volleyball coach Angie Filbrun with 29 campers in attendance.

“It was a very good camp,” said Coach Filbrun. “I love this time of year. It’s good to see the excitement of the young girls and bringing them into the gym, but also watching my high school girls teach and lead.”

The camp had 12 Lady Jets high school volleyball players assisting in the Monday – Thursday camp helping assist the campers through volleyball drills.

“We start with the very basics from passing to setting to serving hitting and of course their favorite was hitting,” Filbrun noted.

The Lady Jets volleyball program has had much recent success and looks to continue the trend.

“We have to work really hard this year,” Filbrun said of the 2019 fall high school volleyball season.

“It’s going to be a fun program,” said Filbrun. “The mission of our program is ‘Dream Small” and that is the little things that make a big difference. Throughout camp this week we sent groups into the school to thank our administration and different people so that they know the little things make a big difference.”

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

