Green Wave tennis camp numbers up

GREENVILLE – Greenville City Schools held its Tennis Camp for both boys and girls under the direction of varsity girls coach Jim Koontz and varsity boys coach Dennis Kiser at the high school tennis courts.
“We do this the first week school is out for four day,” said Koontz. “We try to get them interested in tennis, especially our girls – the numbers are down a little.”
“Ten years ago we brought in the USTA for the whole county which has helped some,” Kiser stated. “The kids knowing other kids and getting their friends out has helped as well.”
The well attended four day camp ran from 8 – 10 a.m. each day for grades 4-12 with each camper receiving a t-shirt.
It’s more than we have ever had,” Koontz noted of the number of campers attending the 2019 camp.
Greenville junior high boys and girls coach, Suzie Brown assisted with the camp along with high school helper Abby Swensen.
“She does a great job with the young kids,” Coach Kiser said of GHS high school tennis player.
Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.