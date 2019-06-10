Greenville Post 140 coasts to win over Dayton Force

TROY – Greenville American Legion Post 140 defeated the Dayton Force 18U baseball team 9-8 in a Saturday afternoon game playing in the Troy Post 43 12-team round robin Veterans Appreciation Tournament.

“You’re in the fourth game of your tournament and you are running a little low on pitching,” said Post 140 coach Chad Henry. “We tried to stretch it out as far as we could – arms are getting a little bit tired and we had to go with the hammer there at the end.”

The Greenville Legion team jumped out to a 2-0 first inning lead taking advantage of a two run homer deep over the leftfield fence off the bat of Trent Collins.

“He (Collins) really jacked one,” Post 140 coach Chad Henry. “I thought it was a longtime coming, He’s been hitting some balls hard – he just absolutely annihilated that ball.”

Post 140 scored 2-runs in the fourth, three in the sixth and two in the top of the seventh to lead 9-5 with the force coming to the plate in the bottom of the inning.

Greenville first baseman, Tytan Grote continues to shine in the field making several diving stops for Post 140.

“I have been joking with him calling him a great big kitty cat over there,” Henry said. “Tytan has been real solid with the glove and he’s been really good at the plate, he’s been hitting the ball really well.”

The Dayton team had the first two hitters in the bottom of the seventh going down only to have the next two batters reach by way of walks, a RBI single and a 2-run double making it a 9-8 score with the tying run standing on second.

Coach Henry summoned Collins from his this base position to close the door on the Force throwing three consecutive screaming fastballs to earn the save.

“I don’t think you can dream up a better scenario,,” said Henry, “you just come in and blast three fastballs right by him.”

Kenny Moore earned the win for Post 140 tossing 5.2 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out one.

Kyle Mills paced Greenville at the plate going 2-4 with a single and a double and scoring 2-runs. Collins went 1-2 with a home run and 2-walks, 2-RBIs and 2-runs scored.

Terry Miller was 1-3 with a walk and 2-RBIs, Darrin Hays went 1-2with a walk, 1-RBI and 2-runs, Casey Jones was 1-3 with a walk and 2-runs scored and Zac Lonfellow went 1-4 with a double.

Casey Jones picks up a hit for Post 140 in weekend tournament win over the Dayton Force. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_Casey-Jones-1-1.jpg Casey Jones picks up a hit for Post 140 in weekend tournament win over the Dayton Force. Darrin Hays drills a hit in Saturday tournament win over the Dayton Force at Troy’s Duke Field. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_Darrin-Hays-.-1.jpg Darrin Hays drills a hit in Saturday tournament win over the Dayton Force at Troy’s Duke Field. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_Darrin-Hays-1.jpg Terry Miller knocks a single for Greenville American Legion Post 140 in Saturday win over Dayton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_erry-Miller-1.jpg Terry Miller knocks a single for Greenville American Legion Post 140 in Saturday win over Dayton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_Grote-1.jpg Jarin Young lays down a bunt for Post 140 in win over the Dayton Force Baseball team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_Jarin-Young-1.jpg Jarin Young lays down a bunt for Post 140 in win over the Dayton Force Baseball team. Kenny Moore picks up the win for Greenville Legion Post 140 in tournament win over the Force. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_Kenny-Moore-.-1.jpg Kenny Moore picks up the win for Greenville Legion Post 140 in tournament win over the Force. Kyle Mills makes a play at second base for Post 140 in Saturday tournament win played at Troy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_Kyle-Mills-2nd-1.jpg Kyle Mills makes a play at second base for Post 140 in Saturday tournament win played at Troy. Kyle Mills doubles for Greenville Post 140 in Saturday tournament win over Dayton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_Kyle-Mills-Double-1.jpg Kyle Mills doubles for Greenville Post 140 in Saturday tournament win over Dayton. Post 140 coach Chad Henry congratulates Trent Collins rounding third after hitting 2-run homer in win over the Dayton Force. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_T-Collins-HR-1.jpg Post 140 coach Chad Henry congratulates Trent Collins rounding third after hitting 2-run homer in win over the Dayton Force. Trent Collins blasts three fastballs to earn the win for Post 140 over the Dayton Force. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_T-Collins-1.jpg Trent Collins blasts three fastballs to earn the win for Post 140 over the Dayton Force. Tytan Grote makes a play at first for an out in American Legion Post 140’s tournament win over the Dayton Force baseball team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_T-Grote-1.jpg Tytan Grote makes a play at first for an out in American Legion Post 140’s tournament win over the Dayton Force baseball team. Mississinawa Valley’s Trent Collins drills a 2-run homer over the leftfield fence to give Greenville American Legion Post 140 a 2-0 lead in the top of the first over the Dayton Force. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_Trent-Collins-HR-1-1.jpg Mississinawa Valley’s Trent Collins drills a 2-run homer over the leftfield fence to give Greenville American Legion Post 140 a 2-0 lead in the top of the first over the Dayton Force.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

