Wave basketball camp well attended

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys basketball program held it’s annual boys basketball camp for boys K-8 under the direction of Green Wave head varsity basketball coach Kyle Joseph, now in his fourth year at Greenville.

The program continues to see big number with over 130 campers in attendance for the 2019 summer camp.

“Now we have a good problem of how to figure out next year how to best manage the camp,” said Coach Joseph. “We may need to break it into another session to try and get a little smaller groups because we are at about capacity right now.”

The campers got to play one-on-one, three-on-three, five-on-five, hotshot and free throw shooting competition.

“We have what I feel like is a tremendous camp staff between guys that I can bring in and current high school players,” Joseph stated. “Our goal is to put on a really good camp that teaches the guys a lot and is a lot of fun. Hopefully kids will want to keep coming back.”

The camp had two sessions each day including K-2 with a few pre-schoolers and grades 3-8.

“We really focused on teaching the fundamentals, our shooting form, our ball handling, footwork, some defensive stance, close outs and passing,” said Coach Joseph.

Helping for the fourth consecutive year was former Akron University basketball players Deji

Ibitayo and Aaron Jackson. Ibitayo currently plays professional basketball in Europe.

Former Greenville basketball standouts and current college basketball players, Isaiah Gable and Aaron Rich also helped along with 2019 graduates Noah Walker and Jordan Dill and current Greenville High School basketball players.

2019 Greenville boys basketball campers grades 3-8, Coach Kyle Joseph and staff, former DI college basketball players Deji Ibitayo and Aaron Jackson, current GHS college players Isaiah Gable and Aaron Rich, recent Wave basketball graduates and current Greenville basketball players. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_3-8-BBK-Camp.jpg 2019 Greenville boys basketball campers grades 3-8, Coach Kyle Joseph and staff, former DI college basketball players Deji Ibitayo and Aaron Jackson, current GHS college players Isaiah Gable and Aaron Rich, recent Wave basketball graduates and current Greenville basketball players. K-2 Greenville boys basketball campers along with GHS coaching staff and helpers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_8-inch-K-2-BBK-Camp-Copy.jpg K-2 Greenville boys basketball campers along with GHS coaching staff and helpers. Green Wave coach Kyle Joseph, staff and camp helpers pass out awards at the end of the boys basketball camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_IMG_9810.jpg Green Wave coach Kyle Joseph, staff and camp helpers pass out awards at the end of the boys basketball camp. Greenville coach Kyle Joseph and former Akron University players (L-R) Deji Ibitayo, Joseph and Aaron Jackson at the Greenville boys basketball camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_IMG_7407-Copy.jpg Greenville coach Kyle Joseph and former Akron University players (L-R) Deji Ibitayo, Joseph and Aaron Jackson at the Greenville boys basketball camp. Greenville alum Isaiah Gable, a DI college basketball player for Southeast Missouri State gives a fistbump to a Greenville camper. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_IMG_8600.jpg Greenville alum Isaiah Gable, a DI college basketball player for Southeast Missouri State gives a fistbump to a Greenville camper. Greenville Coach Kyle Joseph and his staff pass out t-shirts to basketball campers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_IMG_8606.jpg Greenville Coach Kyle Joseph and his staff pass out t-shirts to basketball campers. Greenville basketball campers take a break from basketball drills. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_IMG_8635.jpg Greenville basketball campers take a break from basketball drills.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

