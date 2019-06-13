Greenville girls basketball camp growing

GREENVILLE – The 2019 Lady Wave basketball program hosted 140 girls at the four day girls basketball camp for girls entering grades K-8 under the direction of veteran Greenville head coach Rachel Kerns.

“We are really trying to do things the right way and starting them young,” said Coach Kerns. “Getting them introduced to basketball – that’s what we are most excited about.”

The camp drew girls from Arcanum, Newton, Franklin Monroe, Ansonia, Troy, Waynesville and Greenville for three daily sessions including; session 1 (grades 6, 7, 8), session 2 (grades 3, 4, 5) and session 3 (grades K, 1, 2) at the Greenville K-8 facility.

The local girls camp continues to grow each year as campers return from previous years.

“The biggest complement that we get is the kids that have come from these other schools and almost all of them are repeaters,” said Kerns.

The Lady Wave high school basketball players along with the coaching staff assist Coach Kerns in making the camp a continued success.

“Our incoming freshmen through incoming seniors, over 25 different high school girls have been here each day to help,” Kerns noted. “There is just no way we could run the camp the way we run it without the help of them.”

“It’s long days,” continued Kerns. “They’re here from 8:30 in the morning until a little after 4 p.m. and it’s hard, and it’s exhausting but they do a fantastic job interacting with the younger kids. That is why the campers want to come back. They love the exposure they get with the high school girls. They love the conversations and relationships that they form with them.”

JV Coach Laura Swigart, Lindsey McGlinch, 8th grade coach Dave Westfall and 7th grade coach Jeff Martin assisted Coach Kerns.

“The coaches do a great job just getting girls excited for basketball,” Kerns stated.

“Our K-8 school is beautiful,” Coach Kerns said. “We love having the space, the number of baskets – we are able to use two separate gyms. We could not have the camp that we have without Greenville City Schools letting us use the facilities and we are just super lucky that we have topnotch facilities to be using.”

The camp included offensive and defensive drills as well as shooting, drib¬bling. Individual and team prizes were awarded in addition to a camp T-shirt and basketball for each camper to take home.

Greenville 3-5 grade girls attending the Greenville girls basketball camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_8-inch-3-5-GBK-Camp-Copy.jpg Greenville 3-5 grade girls attending the Greenville girls basketball camp. Campers K-2nd grade at the Greenville girls basketball camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_8-inch-K-2-GBK-Camp-Copy.jpg Campers K-2nd grade at the Greenville girls basketball camp. Greenville 6-8 grade campers at the Greenville girls basketball camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_8-inch.jpg Greenville 6-8 grade campers at the Greenville girls basketball camp.

